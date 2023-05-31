Anna Caplice: Rugby sevens action is a thrilling spectacle

WITH the rugby season now over all that’s left to do is enjoy the summer while we wait for it to kick off again in September.

And, oh what a season ‘twil be. We’ll have all the usual treats to look forward to from URC to the Interpros, from AIL to the Champions Cup.

And in addition to the usual calendar, we will also have the new women’s international WXV competition in October and, what will definitely be the highlight of the year, the men’s Rugby World Cup beginning on September 8 and coming to a head on October 28.

Munster’s RG Snyman, Craig Casey and Jean Kleyn celebrate with the URC Trophy. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

May I also suggest, if you can find the time to squeeze it in, you add another pilgrimage to your rugby calendar for the coming season?

With the women’s Irish 7s teams already qualified for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 and the men’s team bound to do so during the coming season, sinking your teeth into the Sevens World Series will be a great way to ensure full enjoyment of the Olympic edition of rugby.

The Sevens World Series was the last of its kind. However, with World Rugby planning some big shake-ups to the coming season’s format. New Zealand took the series championship title in both the women’s and men’s competitions this year.

They took gold in six out of seven of the women’s legs, and the men won five of 11 legs.

It may seem with this year’s results that New Zealand are the untouchable superpower of the 7s circuit, but it’s not always the case. The Australian women took the first series event in Dubai last December and they are always hot on the heels of New Zealand.

The women’s event is often topped off with an absolutely mammoth battle between Australia and New Zealand and you can be sure Australia will be working harder than ever to take back the series title from their neighbours in next year's championship.

Likewise, the men’s series events are always hotly contested and Argentina, Australia, Samoa and South Africa were also winners of gold in various host cities this past season.

Each team is awarded points based on their finishing and this has often meant that the culminated points decide the winner before the end of the season.

However, next season, for the first time ever, the series will climax with a Grand Finale being hosted in Madrid.

World Rugby plans to bring more of a balance to the series between men and women with just seven series events planned across seven months.

Each event will be played by both men’s and women’s teams. Up until now there had always been a few more events for the men than the women, but from next season they will even up, as well as the prize money for both.

DIFFERENCE

Newcomers to the game of sevens often ask one question: are the rules the same?

If we’re comparing rugby 7s with the better-known code of 15s, then yes. Apart from the obvious change in rules around numbers on the pitch and minutes played, the rules are more or less the same.

One exception is that in 15s if you score a try you receive the ball again from kick-off. However, the reverse is applied in 7s where the scoring team then kicks the ball off to the other team.

With such tight time constraints, it makes more sense to give both teams more chances to attack.

It’s often why you see the cross-coders waiting by the halfway line to chase a kick when they should be hanging back ready to catch a kick.

The style of play differs a lot from 15s rugby where there is much more open space for running. With just 7 players on each team, you need to be fit and fast to keep up with the pace of 7s.

Although there is still a physical battle around contact, there is a bigger reward for turn of pace and handling skills.

Tries happen fast in sevens where one mistake in a defensive line often means punishment by five points. Conversions have to be taken within 30 seconds of the try scored and are taken by drop-kick.

It’s a fast-paced and thrilling spectacle to watch and if you’re lucky enough to make it to one of the series events make sure you pack your fancy dress as it is sure to be one heck of an all-weekender party.

Keep your eyes peeled for Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe and Jordan Conroy. Two of Ireland’s biggest superstars and two of the quickest players on the circuit.

If you end up spending an entire weekend glued to a tournament from morning ‘til night don’t be blaming me.