The Longshot: Shattered by the  Hatters but dream continues 

SO EVERTON stay up again. Big Sam takes Leeds down and misses out on a £3m bonus. And Leicester, champions just seven years ago, will have to spend next year at the very least in the Championship (they are 5/1 to win the Championship and 13/8 to return immediately).

The Foxes’ run to the title is rightly seen as the greatest Premier League fairytale, although Luton reaching the top flight on Saturday is up there to challenge it in that regard.

Over the past few weeks we’ve charted some of the hurdles the Bedfordshire club have had to overcome to reach the elite level for the first time in 31 years.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, who joined Luton 10 years ago, will now become the first player to climb from non-league to the top flight with the same club. If he scores in the top flight he will become the first player to score in each of the top five divisions. He has already joked about just wanting to better Derby’s record-low tally of 11 points in 2008 (Luton are just 4/9 to straight back down).

On Saturday the playoff final clash with Coventry was overshadowed by the collapse of captain Tom Lockyer after just eight minutes. As medical officials tended to him, it did not look good. His stumble to the ground had occurred with no other player near him. His teammates rallied and completely dominated the first half, scoring once and they probably could have put the game to bed. However Coventry fronted up in the second half, equalised and it looked like they would be the winner in the second half.

Luton then dominated extra time and had a goal rightly disallowed just before the ref blew up for penalties. The first 10 spot-kicks were all executed perfectly and so it was to sudden death, where Fankaty Dabo blazed the 12th penalty over the bar for the Sky Blues.

It was a cruel miss but as a Hatters fan, I did let out a few howls of delight. My in-laws had chosen the start of the second half of extra time to pop around for a surprise visit and were just in time to see me go full feral.

The best news of all came when Luton boss Rob Edwards was interviewed after the game. He was handed a smartphone that showed a picture of Lockyer sitting up in a hospital bed with his football socks still on and cheering on his teammates in the shootout. Cue tears all round.

And of course we did tip Luton to win on penalties at 17/2!

Coventry are 25/1 outsiders to win the Championship and 15/2 to go up next season. Leeds are 11/2 second-favourites (7/4 to bounce straight back up), while Southampton, who dropped out of the top-flight as the last-placed team following a very uncompetitive campaign (Luton boss Nathan Jones taking over the Saints before Christmas and compounding their problems), are priced at 10/1 alongside Middlesbrough, who were beaten in the play-off semi-finals.

Man City finished with a defeat at Brentford on Sunday but are 8/15 to become the first club to win four consecutive Premier League titles. Arsenal will try to build on this season’s second-place finish but they are 9/1 to win the title next season. The eye-catching price in the market is the 15/2 on a possibly big-spending Saudi-backed Newcastle. Chelsea had a disastrous season but a lack of European football, and the eventual arrival of Mauricio Pochettino announced yesterday, makes 16/1 a big price for the Blues.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland is now 11/8 to win a first Ballon d’Or as City attempt to complete a treble over the next two weekends (Jones’ Southampton bizarrely being the side that stopped them from attempting a quadruple). Lionel Messi is attempting to win an eighth top player award and is 8/15 thanks to his heroics in Qatar. He was named Player of the Tournament after scoring seven goals and providing three assists for Argentina, who were crowned world champs for the first time since 1986, but has had a poor season with PSG, and is likely to depart Paris very soon. A move to Saudi Arabia (1/1) or a return to La Liga (5/4, and almost certainly to Barcelona) are seen as the most likely outcomes for the Argentine great, but it is also 12/1 he links up with Haaland and former boss Pep at the Etihad.

Grillo's chances almost float away on the final hole

EMILIANO Grillo’s attempts to win a first USPGA tournament in eight years quite literally nearly went doe the Swannee on Sunday evening. He was two strokes clear and looked primed to win the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth.

What did he do? He hit his drive into a tiny stream on the final hole and had to watch his ball float back 150 yards for seven minutes before it stopped against a rock. The Argentinian took a penalty stroke but managed to land a two-putt from 20 yards to tie with American Adam Schenk and he eventually won on the second playoff hole. Grillo entered the tournament with four top-10 finishes this season so it shows that good form is important when looking for winners on the tour.

This week sees another elevated event with a massive prize fund so it is no surprise to see 16 of the top 20 in the world travelling to the Memorial for Jack Nicklaus’ invitational event. Patrick Cantlay has lifted the title here twice in the last four years, so the California native will be after a hat-trick when he returns for the 48th staging of the Memorial and attempts to could join Tiger Woods and Kenny Perry as the only players to have won it three times. He also has just one finish outside the top four in his last five trips to the tournament.

Billy Horschel (100/1 but with three top-15 finishes over his last four appearances here) returns to defend his title and other past champions in the field include Jon Rahm (7/1), Hideki Matsuyama (40/1) and Matt Kuchar (125/1).

Rahm has some unfinished business after an unfortunate withdrawal in 2021 due to covid. He was the runaway leader in the third round at the time and it was Cantlay who benefited in his absence.

Scottie Scheffler (15/2) will come in as the top player in the world after another top-five finish at Colonial Country Club behind Grillo (90/1 to double up). Jason Day had his first win in a few years at the Byron Nelson a few weeks back and is a long-time member at Memorial, so is in with a shout at 28/1.

Rory McIlroy is 12/1, Shane Lowry 50/1 and Seamus Power 150/1. Collin Morikawa finished well down the field at the Colonial, but it was just one hole that really proved his downfall. He played Colonial’s ninth hole - a not especially long 384-yard par-4, albeit with water short of the green - at seven over par.

He made a triple bogey during the first round, bogeys in the second and third rounds and a double on the Sunday. He could have been well in the mix otherwise, something all us amateur golfers know only too well! That one hole!

It’s worth noting that two-time major winner and former runner-up in the tournament says the Muirfield Village track is one of his favourite courses and from the tee the “course just fits my eye”.

Testing times are no Little challenge

IRELAND will take on England for only the second time in a cricket test match this week. Unsurprisingly, we are 22/1 to overcome the world champs in what will be only our seventh-ever test match.

Star bowler Josh Little, now plying his trade in the Indian Premier League, will be absent as he is rested with the World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe in June and July is a priority and takes precedence over a standalone showpiece and a glorified Ashes warm-up for England at Lord’s.

Cricket Ireland high-performance director Richard Holdsworth justified the decision to not call up Little by saying: “Going to a World Cup qualifier where only 10 teams can qualify for the World Cup, that is still the biggest priority in the game as far as we are concerned. Josh has been on the road for the best part of five months, which is very physically and mentally tiring.” England won the only other one-off Test match between the two sides by 143 runs, with Ireland being bowled out for 38 runs in their second innings back in 2019.

Ireland have yet to win a single Test match.

Boston on the brink

WE had written off the Boston Celtics in their semi-final with the Miami Heat last week. They were 0-3 down despite entering the fixture as favourites. a last split-second managed to drag them to a game seven that took place in the early hours of this morning. If they won last night (at home in the Boston Garden) they will have become the first of 150 teams to have trailed 3-0 in a playoff to come back to win a series.

They won’t have had to look far for inspiration as the 2004 Boston Red Sox were the first team in baseball history to overcome a 3-0 playoff series deficit and they went on to win the World Series.

The Denver Nuggets await in the final with a throw-in for that this Thursday.

Reds revel in adversity

MUNSTER by five! Was it ever going to be anything else? Well it could have been if the ref had allowed the scores got when the Reds dived over the line on several occasions!

But wasn’t it a great way to win all the same, and playing their best rugby in years to boot.

Peter O’Mahony and Keith Earls finally lifting a trophy. Six away games in a row.

It was simply an incredible game in Cape Town as Munster recovered from an intercept try early on to overcome the Stormers on their home patch.

And of course our 13/2 bet on a 1-5 point win for the third week on the trot came up too.

The Bet

COLLIN Morikawa won Workday Charity Open at the Dublin, Ohio Muirfield course in 2020. We’ll back him to be right up there this weekend and favour him at 22/1.