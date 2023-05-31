RedFM Hurling League: Final spots snapped up as Sars lay down a marker

WITH just two more rounds left in the regular section of the RedFM Hurling League, there is already some certainty – of the good and bad kind.

Under the new seven-division format (10 clubs in the top five sections and eight each in Divisions 6 and 7), there are no semi-finals, with the top two teams in each division securing promotion and clashing in the final. As a result, there are two teams relegated from the top six divisions and some fates have been sealed with games to spare.

Sarsfields will definitely be in the Division 1 final after they made it seven wins from seven at home to Fr O’Neills on Friday night. Goals from Aaron Myers and Liam Healy helped Johnny Crowley’s side to a 2-28 to 0-19 victory over their Ballymacoda/Ladysbridge opponents, who had been three points behind in a share of second with holders Blackrock beforehand.

Sars’ win means that they now have a five-point cushion over O’Neills, Douglas and Na Piarsaigh, who will push the Rockies – 1-23 to 2-17 winners at home to Charleville – for the remaining spot in the decider.

At the foot of the table, Killeagh’s defeat to Douglas means they are still without any points.

Sitting three behind Kanturk and four off Carrigtwohill, they have no margin for error left if they are to survive.

The battle in Division 2 is very tight. Leaders Glen Rovers suffered their first loss last weekend, with Jack Cahalane scoring ten points for St Finbarr’s while Johnny Barrett and Sam Cunningham had goals in a 2-20 to 2-17 victory.

The result serves to tighten the race – the Glen are on 11 points, one ahead of Ballincollig, with the Barrs on nine and Midleton and Fermoy both in eight.

In Division 3, Bandon earned their first point last weekend as they drew 1-16 each with Ballymartle but unfortunately for them it wasn’t enough to prolong their fight against relegation. Though they are just a point off Kilworth, third-from-bottom Blackrock are on six and so cannot be caught by the Lilywhites.

Carrigaline's David Drake, seen here in action against Blarney in 2020, got one of their goals in the RedFM Hurling League Division 3 win over Kilworth. Picture: Larry Cummins

At the top of the division, Carrigaline’s 3-23 to 2-15 win away to Kilworth – goals from David Drake, Nathan O’Keeffe and Éanna Desmond – keeps them in the lead on 12 points.

They are two ahead of their next opponents Newcestown, who beat Blackrock, and Éire Óg, who drew with Castlelyons.

The Division 4 final will be a meeting of Carrigdhoun rivals Ballinhassig and Valley Rovers, who are clear of the field with two rounds left. Ballinhassig kept up their 100 percent record with a 1-26 to 1-18 win over Lisgoold, a result that helped their neighbours as Lisgoold had been just two points behind Valleys.

With the Innishannon side triumphing against Kildorrery, they are four ahead of Lisgoold and, even if they were to lose both of their outstanding fixtures with the East Cork side picking up four points, Valleys would have the head-to-head advantage following their earlier win against the 2021 Lower IHC winners.

Kildorrery are bottom on two points with Aghabullogue on three – there is currently a group of four teams on six points that they will look to catch but it is a tall order.

OPEN

It’s all to play for in Division 5 after leaders Russell Rovers drew with Midleton’s second team. That result leaves them on 11 points with Watergrasshill on 10, Argideen Rangers on nine and Mayfield and Cloughduv both with eight.

Matters are still up in the air at the bottom two – while Ballygiblin are on two points, their next match is against Midleton, who, along with Aghada, are on four.

Tracton’s walkover from Na Piarsaigh in Division 6 edges them closer to the final – they have 10 points after five games while Ballygarvan are on eight, albeit with a game in hand against bottom side Meelin, who are still searching for their first points. Kilbrittain are in third on seven.

Unfortunately for Valley Rovers’ second team, defeat to Erin’s Own in Division 7 means they are relegated as they are four points off third-from-bottom Kilshannig, who have already defeated them.

The win for Erin’s Own helps them to stay a point in front of Ballinora and Glen Rovers, with Ballinascarthy and St Finbarr’s a point further back.