Anthony Connolly has been a great servant to Cork Boxing for many years

Anthony Connolly was recently presented with the 2023 Cork Boxing Personality of the Year Award.

He succeeds Frank O’Sullivan of Birmingham City ABC who was last year’s very popular recipient.

Connolly was presented with the prestigious accolade by Conal Thomas President of the sponsors Award the Cork Boxing Fraternity Association.

Anthony Connolly has given great service to boxing over many years, as a Boxer, Coach and Administrator.

He was born in 1966, the year the Glen Boxing Club left Spring Lane after 50 years.

Both his late mother and father were active members of the famed Blackpool Club.

When he was ten years old, he joined the Glen Club, for the next eight years he enjoyed great success showing huge potential as a future Senior Champion.

During that period, he won two All-Ireland Titles, three Munster Championships and five County Titles.

This success culminated in Connolly winning the Cork Indoor Sports Boxing Award in 1984.

During those jubilant years, Connolly boxed extensively at home and abroad, representing both Cork and his Country at many International Tournaments.

However, he was dogged by injury and retired from the Sport prematurely.

Conal Thomas presents Gary Spike O'Sullivan with the Mick Leahy Boxing award Glen boxing club

Anthony Connolly then focused his attention on coaching. During his boxing career Anthony was coached by John Martin at the Glen, but also experienced the benefit of other coaches during his trips to various countries in central Europe, where he travelled with Cork Boxing teams led by Dan O’Connell the then President of the County Boxing Board.

When Connolly began coaching the Glen Club experienced a brief period of uncertainty. However, the spirit of Blackpool Boxing prevailed in Connolly.

In the heart of the Glen Housing complex stood St. Brendan’s Church, and here the parish Priest was prepared to facilitate a Boxing Club in the basement provided the Club was called St. Brendan’s the Glen B.C.

Here Connolly was joined by John Wiseman and they established a very successful Club, which lasted for eight years.

Amongst their Boxers was a young Gary ‘Spike O’Sullivan who only recently during an interview on his career paid tribute to Connolly and Wiseman.

The original Glen Boxing Club had established new Clubhouse at Glen Avenue on the North Ring Road.

This was purposely built and had all the facilities required by a modern Boxing Club.

Many Boxers then returned back to the original Glen Club, Ireland oldest Amateur Boxing Club, established in 1916.

Eventually Anthony Connolly found his way back to the mother ship, while John Wiseman joined other Clubs.

However, Wiseman went on to become Secretary of the County Boxing Board, a position he has filled with distinction over the last fifteen years, and it is widely acknowledged that in this capacity John Wiseman has excelled.

After a break from the Sport for a few years, Anthony Connolly became active again in the promotion of Boxing in the Glen Club.

Over the years, he played a role with various Club Committees.

Ten years ago, he was elected Chairman of the Club, and in that period has made a great contribution to its development outside the Ring.

Tom Kelleher and Robert O’Driscoll were doing a great job as coaches allowing Connolly to concentrate on fund raising and Club events. In 2016, he presided over the Club’s Centenary Celebrations and this was a magnificent year for the Club.

A seven-point event plan was put in place and implemented in style and with precision. In that year, the Club also celebrated National success and a European Bronze Medal with their boxers.

Connolly is now fully focused with Tom Kelleher on the continuous up keep of the Clubhouse.

Conal Thomas presents a plague to Michael Kelleher on behalf of the Glen Rovers male voice choir Glen Boxing club

The Glen is a Club with great tradition and Connolly is conscious of this. Their premises recently unveiled a new kitchen for entertaining; the erection of a new Flagpole and now the concentration is on the provision of a Boxing Museum.

The recent Tomas Mac Curtain Concert and Boxing Tournament was widely acclaimed as an outstanding promotion by the Club and here Connolly played a huge role in insuring its success.

The Glen Club received local, national and international recognition for this promotion.

Therefore, to acknowledge this and a life time of promoting the Sport, Anthony Connolly is a worthy recipient of the Cork Boxing Personality of the Year.

The presentation was made in the Glen Rovers Hurling Club.

On the same night, a Plaque was presented to Micheál Kelleher, musical Director of the Glen Rovers male voice Choir in recognition of their choral contribution at the Tomas Mac Curtain Concert.

More on this will be featured in an article on next Monday’s Echo.

The third presentation made by Conal Thomas was “The Mick Leahy 60th Anniversary Award”.

This was made to Cork’s most successful and proficient boxer Gary ‘Spike O’Sullivan.

The Award was made to mark the achievement of former Glen Boxer Mick Leahy, winning the British Middleweight Boxing Title in 1963.

This was a huge occasion for Cork and Irish Boxing.

At the time, Leahy became a Leeside sporting Legend, and the recent presentation ensured his popularity remains and his outstanding achievement still celebrated by the Boxing Family on Leeside.