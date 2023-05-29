Christy O'Connor: Stats show why Cork hurlers fell short

AT the final whistle on Sunday, Pat Ryan put his hands on his knees as he momentarily bent over in disappointment and devastation, the realisation instantly dawning on the Cork manager – and everyone else in red - that Cork’s summer was over.

One more score would have saved Cork’s season but they needed to win the Limerick puck-out to give themselves one final shot and Limerick got their hands on that crucial last ball.

An equalising score would have been glorious for Cork but they still contributed hugely to an epic tale that had the Hitchcockian levels of intrigue and drama faithful to the status and magnitude of the match, and absolutely true to the gripping brilliance of this Munster championship.

Cork did everything they could to hunt down Limerick in that final desperate surge but they just couldn’t get level and the clock eventually counted them out.

The Cork supporters can still be immensely proud of this team, management and backroom.

Limerick may still not be operating at the crazy high standards they have set but they produced their best performance of the championship by a distance and it was still just about enough to get them over the line.

BEST

Cork produced their best display too of the summer. Cork have been accused in the past of not digging in and toughing it out when a raging tide threatened to submerge them but they fought with everything they had to stay afloat and keep their heads above water, especially when the ship hit the rocks late on and Cork were taking huge water on board.

Outscoring Limerick by 1-6 to 0-3 in the last 14 minutes, while also keeping Limerick scoreless for nine of those minutes showcased that resilience. Cork could just never get level but it took a Herculean effort to haul themselves up off the sea-floor and into that position.

Cork goalkeeper Patrick Collins prepares to stop the sliotar as Aaron Gillane of Limerick is tackled by Sean O'Donoghue on Sunday. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Cork could have actually won the game if a late Conor Lehane effort hadn’t hit the side-netting but that was just one of two goalscoring chances that Cork created all afternoon.

Conversely, Limerick raised three green flags and realistically could have had seven goals. Assessing the data in even more detail further underlines how Limerick were always that bit ahead. Limerick had 10 more shots (50-40), including 16 more shots from play. On the other hand, Cork’s conversion rate of 77% was at the level it needed to be to get them so close to the All-Ireland champions.

It’s easy to say that Limerick’s greater experience eventually saw them home but a theme of Cork’s summer has been their ability to grind and keep going late on when games looked to be going away from them.

That was evident against Tipperary, Clare and Limerick, games Cork drew and lost by one point. Cork also lost last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final to Galway by one point and, while there is a world of difference between winning and losing one-point games, at least Cork have been far more consistent this season in getting themselves into those positions.

It won’t offer any solace now but that ability to scrap and scrape with their fingernails to try and find a way and stay alive has laid an extremely strong base and platform for Ryan to build on in his first season.

EXPERIENCE

And yet, Cork still need more. Their two oldest and most experienced players – Patrick Horgan and Seamus Harnedy – were still two of their best three forwards. From 10 plays, Horgan scored 1-3 and won a converted free. From 15 plays, Harnedy scored four points, had two direct assists and was fouled for two converted frees.

Along with Harnedy, Darragh Fitzgibbon was Cork’s most productive player; from 16 plays, Fitzgibbon scored 0-4, had two assists, was fouled for a free and had a hand in another score.

As well as their conversion rate, Cork were also more efficient than they were against Clare. They won 12 of the 22 balls played into their forwards, mining 0-7 from that possession. Cork scored 1-12 from their own puck-out, while they got 0-7 from the Limerick restart.

Cork did well in the opening quarter but the dynamic of the game – and more importantly, the mood – completely changed when Cork hammered Limerick on their own puck-out, or quick turnovers from their restart, towards the end of that quarter when hitting 0-5 in just four minutes from that source. Crucially though, Cork didn’t get any return off the Limerick puck-out in the second half.

Limerick meanwhile, scored 2-6 off their own puck-out. The most disappointing aspect of that tally was their first goal, when Nickie Quaid pinged a short puck-out to Kyle Hayes, who was able to play a one-two with Cathal O’Neill before launching a long ball into Aaron Gillane, who set up Seamus Flanagan.

Limerick’s second goal shortly afterwards originated from a turnover off Niall O’Leary, who otherwise had a fine game. In total, Limerick scored 1-12 off turnovers, with Cork engineering 0-11 from the same source.

There were loads of positives for Cork, especially around some of their younger players; Ciarán Joyce was excellent; Ethan Twomey made a significant contribution when introduced, having an assist, winning a free and having a hand in another score.

Will O'Donoghue and Ciarán Joyce battling at the TUS Gaelic Grounds. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Cork will feel aggrieved with some marginal calls that went against them, especially the penalty and Damien Cahalane’s pick off the ground, which wasn’t a free. Yet despite all those regrets and grievances, combined with the positives and progress made, this will still feel like Groundhog Day.

Another huge disappointment.

Another crushing defeat.

And another year without an All-Ireland title.