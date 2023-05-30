Tony Considine on the issues Cork must address after losing to Limerick

THIS Munster championship just keeps on giving. We are so lucky to have it.

Though I wonder are the Munster teams going to be sitting ducks later for Galway and Kilkenny when the tanks will begin to empty?

Every game in Munster has intensity and aggression at the very top level, especially in the warm weather we are having now. That takes a lot out of the players.

In my opinion, there should be more time between games, especially with the rivalry that has built up in Munster. It could be spread out a bit more.

You have to hand it to Limerick and Cork, after very tough games against Tipp and Clare to come out and produce a classic like they did... Huge credit to everyone involved and particularly to the warriors in the Gaelic Grounds, that is what they are.

Also great credit to supporters for turning up week after week in big numbers and making the atmosphere electric. Over 40,000 on Sunday. The powers that be are smiling and why wouldn’t they? They too are putting in a lot getting everything ready for these big occasions, and sometimes without appreciation.

This was edge-of-the-seat stuff again. Hearts in the mouths, especially for the Cork supporters, as every time they saw the ball going into their full-back line Cork were in big trouble. They gave Limerick three gifts of goals through silly mistakes by Cork defenders. Overplaying the ball instead of doing the right thing and moving out of the danger area; Cork paid a big price.

Cork have experienced defenders in O’Donoghue, O’Leary and Cahalane, but they didn’t show that.

I know Sean O’Donoghue questioned the penalty but I think if you attack the ball in that situation you would make the referee’s mind up. Even if Gillane was pulling his hurley, he still needed to attack the ball. It swung the game big time.

A defender’s job is always to stop scores not to be juggling with the ball, that is for the circus.

Cork needed to be smarter than they were against Clare, but unfortunately, I don’t think they were.

I also said that they needed more work-rate in their forwards and midfield but that did not happen. Limerick’s defenders and midfielders got 10 points from play between them, a huge amount from that part of the field.

Cork’s half-forward line conceded too much ground. Luke Meade and Darragh Fitzgibbon were working extremely hard, but they needed more backup.

There will be huge disappointment for Cork to be out of this championship. They showed some good fighting spirit, especially when Limerick went seven points up. They did the same last week against Clare when they went eight down.

LACK OF FOCUS

The question I ask is: why are they allowing teams to get that far ahead? If they are good enough to bring it back, they should be good enough to stop it in the first place.

Is concentration level a problem? Do they lack the cutting edge early on?

Above anything else, they need to get that part of their game right. They had a couple of great displays at the back in Ciarán Joyce and Robert Downey.

Gearoid Hegarty races clear of Cork players Robert Downey and Patrick Horgan. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

When introduced Ethan Twomey was the same.

Darragh Fitzgibbon ran himself to a standstill, but I think the two veterans of this Cork team, Seamus Harnedy and Patrick Horgan were the two best players on the field. They are on the road a long time now and one wonders how long more will they be on it but they died with their boots on here.

They gave every ounce for Cork and showed fantastic leadership and got some great scores, especially Horgan both from frees and from play.

His goal was a great first-time pull off the ground, a rare thing these days, and nice to see it.

Pat Ryan will be very disappointed but it is his first year. He will have learned a lot from it though that won’t make the pain any easier.

He is a great Cork man but like all managers he has made mistakes. He will make more going forward, as we have all done. To learn from them is the most important thing.

I’m sure Pat will have a long look at what he needs to correct, and also at the type of player he will want heading into the future.