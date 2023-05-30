Three key factors in Cork ladies footballers' brilliant defeat of Kerry 

Have no doubt the celebrations will still be going on today after Cork’s magnificent win over Kerry in the TG4 Munster senior ladies football championship final at Mallow on Sunday.

The Rebels came out on top by 5-14 to 2-17 after a highly entertaining game and one they thoroughly deserved to win overall.

Kerry are considered one of the top sides in the country at the moment, having lost out in last year’s All-Ireland final and winning the league title this year.

Libby Coppinger grabbed two goals against Kerry on Sunday. Picture: Dan Linehan

To get the better of them Cork knew a number of factors ahead of Sunday.

Good start

One of them was a fast start as let Kerry get in front early on and you end up chasing the game and more often than not on the losing side.

So Cork started at pace and were relentless early on as Kerry had no idea what hit them. Before they knew it they were 1-4 to no score down and even though it was only six minutes in they were already chasing the game at that point.

They couldn’t cope with Cork’s relentless pressure on their defence and made mistakes and turned over the ball which led to some of the scores.

Goals

The old saying – goals win games – was very much evident in this final and when you get four in the first half to help you to a 4-10 to 0-7 lead at the break then, no matter who the opposition are, you are in a strong position.

The timing of Cork’s goals was also critical. The first came five minutes in and the second five minutes later.

The first put them well in front and the second came as Kerry were starting to threaten a little.

The third came as the Kingdom were starting to play a bit better and had rattled over five points but that run was quickly stamped out by another green flag.

The fourth goal was the last score of the first half and it certainly saw the Rebels heading to the dressing room full of confidence, whilst the Kingdom were shellshocked.

Goalkeeper

All too often a keeper is highlighted for a mistake they make that leads to a goal or a point. It could be a poor kick-out or dropping a ball that a forward latches on to score.

But Cork keeper Meabh O’Sullivan make a huge contribution to their win.

In the first few minutes, she saved superbly to deny Hannah O’Donoghue when it looked like the Kerry forward had to goal.

In the second half, Kerry were awarded two penalties and neither ended up in scores. In the psychological battle, she managed to put Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh off for the first one and her shot went wide.

And for the second penalty, she saved the same player’s shot, denying Kerry three goals over the hour. These moments proved crucial in Cork’s win.