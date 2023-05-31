Midleton manager Micheál Keohane pleased with player progression

MIDLETON senior hurling manager Micheál Keohane discusses his sides performance in their RedFM Hurling League Division 2 win over Newtownshandrum, and how they’re preparing for the beginning of the club championships in his post-match interview with The Echo.

“We’ve 13 fellas injured there at the moment. We had a lot of players playing intermediate last night [Friday 26th], they played really well, it was a draw game against Russell Rovers.

“The Intermediates are starting to flow. A couple of young fellas have come onto the panel that haven’t played senior before. I think that has been a really big plus over the last few weeks, we’re very comfortable throwing any fella into a senior game, in the 45 [players] that we have.”

With the Rebels’ defeat to Limerick on Sunday putting an end to their inter-county season, Cork’s players will be returning to their clubs before the beginning of Championship in July, something that’s going to aid Midleton with their preparation.

“The main thing for the next two games, it’s hard to plan,” says Micheál. “The lads have the All-Ireland Final, so after that then we should start to get our players back. The main thing for Mallow and Fermoy is just to get a bit of a performance, [and see] if we can play well in those two games. The stuff we’re working on in training, if that starts to come off, we’ll be as good as we can possibly be for Championship.”

Midleton’s dominant first half display made the difference against Newtownshandrum, but the Magpies were not as fortunate against Ballincollig, and ended up losing after leading at the break.

“Against Ballincollig, we started very slow in the second half. I think we were six or seven points ahead at one stage, but we played very casually for a period of time.

“We probably had five or six fellas who had played a couple of days before that [and] it has some bit of an impact. Today we only had two guys who had doubled up from last night. We started well today, in the second half they came back into it, but I think the lads reacted towards the end as well.

“We got a couple of scores to make sure that there was a bit of distance there. I think we certainly need to play for longer, but I wouldn’t be too concerned about the second half today.”

One of the players to step up at the tail end of the game was Sam Quirke. Along with Cormac Beausang, the two Cork panellists were big performers for Midleton on Saturday.

“They’re really important players for us, and a lot of it is the attitude. They come, and they talk to players. The younger lads look up to them, I know they’re young themselves, but it’s just a big boost to get them back.”