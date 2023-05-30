Leinster face big questions after being outsmarted by Ronan O'Gara

THE final of the Heineken Cup in the Aviva Stadium last week is one that will live in the memories of rugby fans for years to come.

Ronan O’Gara’s French side La Rochelle came back from 17 points down and a blitz of tries from the home side in the first half, to come away with an incredible one-point win.

Even in their wildest dreams, the Leinster camp could not have dreamed up the ending of the final as it was.

It seemed like Leinster were set to land the fifth star on the jersey after the sprint opening, landing 17 points on the scoreboard with only 12 minutes gone. The game seemed destined to go only one way, as La Rochelle struggled to get back on their feet and the form team were clearly in top gear.

But the wheels began to fall off after halftime when Leinster struggled to exit their own half and the French kept the pressure on for the full 40 minutes. It was a game of two completely different halves, with each side dominating one each and incredible scenes in the closing 10 minutes for La Rochelle to hold onto their slim lead to win back-to-back championships.

La Rochelle’s head coach Ronan O'Gara and his mother Joan celebrate with Olive Foley. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

What will hurt Leinster the most about losing this game is their complete dominance not only in the first half of the final but in the entire 22/23 season in both the Heineken Cup and the URC.

For the second season running, their domination of the URC and premier European tournament up to the final has seen them return to their Belfield empty-handed.

The quality of their all-encompassing rugby has been breath-taking at times and obviously, someone has to lose on the day, but for such a strong team as Leinster, this just isn’t good enough.

To come away for the second year in a row trophyless from a squad that has it all, international players, fantastic facilities and the best of funding just makes no sense.

FINE MARGINS

Cullen spoke after the game saying it was a match of fine margins, of poor decisions made under enormous pressure and of a thousand little micro-moments that started going against his team.

But when things were going against his side where were the strategies to get over the line in these fine margins and tight games?

Where was the drop-goal strategy? Why were they pummelling the line of a team who had beaten them up physically for an hour?

Was their belief in their own superiority so firm that they never scenario-planned for this very moment?

Without Sexton and Ryan on the pitch, Leinster looked completely lost and that’s just not a good enough excuse anymore.

The Dublin-based team has been one of the most dominant squads in Europe for a number of years being able to play different versions of their team’s week in and week out due to their huge depth, but perhaps that’s their downfall.

Leinster has the pick of players but, in the end, where are their leaders when the star athletes are not on the field?

Stuart Lancaster has worked hard on developing leaders during his time in charge, but there’s still something missing in that element of the squad’s skillset.

Life after Sexton begins now and having never won a Championship Cup without their alpha, Leinster must find a way of replacing his driving influence behind the scenes.

To move on from this momentous defeat will be difficult for Leinster and will hurt more psychologically than physically, but how can they change and battle for silverware again next season?

First off there is no doubt that they need to find leaders among the squad that are able to step up on a weekly basis and rally the troops.

Leinster are often a joy to watch but you can feel sometimes that in the tightest of corners, no one is willing to take the responsibility of being the pack leader or backs leader in games.

Secondly, it may be a detriment to have such depth in the squad as you can’t possibly keep every single player happy.

They may look back and think that the decision to rest so many for the URC knockouts was a mistake.

Next season they may go for game rhythm and confidence over fresh legs, but one thing is for certain, Leinster have to find something magical from this disappointing season and fast.