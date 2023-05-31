Business League: Brew Boys strike right blend to advance in Premier Cup 

Brew Boys United 2 Marlboro Trust 2

(Brew won 4-3 on penalties)

THREE-TIME winners Marlboro Trust showed huge resilience to take the Jackie O’Driscoll Premier Cup quarter-final tie to penalties after being two down at half-time at Brigown Park, Mitchelstown on Sunday.

Two cracking long-range strikes from Gavin Quirke and Trevor Hynes gave United a deserved lead against a depleted Trust who could only field 11 players on the day.

After the long-serving David ‘Spooky’ McCarthy halved the lead, Colin Hewitt equalised in the 80th minute to keep the tie alive.

Brew held on in the shoot-out to advance to the last four and will be hoping that their first season in the top flight, after winning the first division title the previous season, will end with silverware.

Martin Harvey Solicitors 2 UCC United 2

(UCC won 4-3 on penalties)

Both teams had met in the league at the same venue two weeks ago and, interestingly, also played out a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes.

Mo El Shouky fired UCC into a 10th- minute lead in this Jackie O’Driscoll Premier Cup quarter-final tie only for Dave O’Leary to level from the penalty spot eight minutes before half-time.

On the resumption, United conceded an own goal but got themselves back into contention when Adam Lannon took the tie to penalties following a corner; his strike from outside the area finding the bottom corner of the net.

The Mooney Cup finalists held their nerve to advance and look forward to what could be a possible second appearance at Turner’s Cross in the space of seven weeks.

Frank Linehan Cup:

Cork County Council 0 The Weigh Inn Dripsey 1

Last season’s finalists County Council went into the tie at The Regional Park last Tuesday night confident of progressing to the last eight and another home tie against league runners-up Arc Rovers on Sunday morning.

The visitors’ league form had improved in recent weeks and took the lead through the in-form Greg Reeb midway through the first half.

The hosts missed a couple of gilt- edges chances to draw level and even win the tie, but it wasn’t to be, despite the performances of Ross Daly and Ian Scott in keeping the pressure on the visitors right to the end.

Suro Cars 2 Andy Sull’s Hair 4

Recently-crowned league champions ASH were pushed all the way by Suro Cars at Mayfield Community School last Friday night.

After Joe Cullagh and Dylan O’Sullivan put Suro two up after 10 minutes, two goals from David O’Neill and Aaron Lane within seven minutes of the hour mark restored the visitors’ pre-match billing as favourites to advance.

With four minutes remaining, Alan O’Regan nudged the visitors ahead for the first time before O’Neill sealed the win with a fourth in the 90th minute to keep ASH in the hunt for the double in their first season and emulate the feat achieved by Crookstown United in 2018/19, Satellite Taxis in 2015/16, Lakeland Celtic in 2013/14, Cara Partners in 1996/97, Apple Computers in 1993/94, ESB in 1991/92, and Garda in the first year of the cup competition, in 1989/90.

SCS Crookstown United 3 Longboats 1

Winners in 2019, Crookstown turned in their best performance of the season to topple fancied Longboats at Crookstown last Sunday morning.

Patrick Barry opened the scored for United on the quarter-hour mark before Peter O’Leary equalised in the 36th minute.

Tim Irwin’s charges drove on in the second half, and Kevin Barrett sent Mark Drummy away on the overlap to cross for Martin O’Sullivan who tapped home in the 65th minute.

Luke Asling added a third 10 minutes later for the home side whose topsey-turvey season could end on a high with a welcome appearance at Turner’s Cross in the final on Sunday, June 11.

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 1 Arc Rovers 1

(Arc won 4-2 on penalties)

In a tight contest at the Regional Park, Brian Barry put Arc in front before the break only for Alex Keating to level with 20 minutes remaining.

Stephen Jones was the hero for Rovers, crucially saving two kicks in the shoot-out.

HBC Redemption Rovers 2 Trend Micro 2

(Trend won 5-4 on pens)

HBC took control in the early stages at the Fairfield last Sunday afternoon to go two up through Stuart McSweeney and Adam Ricken.

A José Guerra penalty for Trend on the half hour reduced the deficit with Rafael Barreiro making it 2-2 in the 68th minute.

A high tempo finish failed to produce further goals with the visitors prevailing in the shoot-out.

FOOTNOTE

The management committee wishes to congratulate referee Jim Hennessy on his first appointment in the centre at the Cork AUL’s blue ribbon cup competition, the AOH Cup final between holders Coachford and Watergrasshill United at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

Jim had served with distinction on the Business League panel in recent seasons.