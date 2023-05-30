Cork hurlers' early exit from Munster doesn't mean season was a failure

AS Ethan Twomey walked towards the Cork dressing room at the City End of TUS Gaelic Grounds, he was stopped.

A woman in a Limerick jersey and her son, clad in a Cork top, were waiting to use the toilet near the changing room and she wondered if the St Finbarr’s midfielder might say a few words to him.

Twomey’s championship debut had just come to an end with the one-point defeat to Limerick that eliminated Cork but he was happy to chat, despite the disappointment.

His 11 minutes as a substitute after coming on for Luke Meade made Twomey the 25th player used by Cork in the Munster SHC, with 21 different starters.

Of those 25, nine of them – Twomey, Eoin Downey, Ciarán Joyce, Tommy O’Connell, Brian Roche, Pádraig Power, Shane Barrett, Brian Hayes and Cormac O’Brien – started one of both of the 2020 and 2021 All-Ireland U20 finals under the current senior management, led by Pat Ryan.

But for injury, there’s a good chance that two more U20 winners, Alan Connolly and Dáire O’Leary, would have featured while Seán Twomey was on the bench and unlucky to receive game-time.

Across the 25 players, there were six ever-present - goalkeeper Patrick Collins, vice-captain Niall O'Leary, Damien Cahalane, Robert Downey, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Patrick Horgan - while Ciarán Joyce missed just two minutes with a blood injury in the draw with Tipperary.

There were 15 different scorers, with Patrick Horgan leading the way on 2-39, with 2-8 of that coming from open play.

The Glen Rovers man's haul of 1-14 against Limerick brought him to 24-555, 14 clear of TJ Reid at the top of the all-time scoring charts though Reid is almost certain to overtake him again as Kilkenny have at least two more games to play.



While Ryan didn’t want to cushion the disappointment of the Limerick result in any talk of moral victories, it would be reductive to look at Cork’s exit prior to the All-Ireland series in black-and-white terms.

They did lose two games but each of those was by a point, against the two Munster finalists – one team which has won four of the last five All-Irelands and the side which took them to extra time in last year’s provincial final. Had Cork been able to salvage a draw against Limerick, they would have been in the Munster final with Tipperary out.

Obviously, the counter-factuals don’t benefit anyone but in a few years, this campaign might be looked at as having laid a painful foundation.

Cork’s new players will benefit from the experience of this year and the pre-season that follows and, all going well, there will be the best of another All-Ireland-winning U20 crop ready to make the step up, too.

Minutes played across Cork’s four Munster SHC games

280: P Collins, N O’Leary, R Downey (0-3), D Cahalane (0-1), D Fitzgibbon (1-11), P Horgan (2-39, 0-28 f, 0-2 65);

278: C Joyce;

264: S Harnedy (0-12);

252: D Dalton (2-9, 0-6f);

237: G Millerick;

234: B Roche (0-3);

199: L Meade (0-2);

182: T O’Connell;

146: C Lehane (0-3);

143: S Barrett (0-1);

140: S O’Donoghue;

130: S Kingston (0-6);

84: T O’Mahony (0-2);

55: R O’Flynn (1-2);

53: C Cahalane (1-0);

48: E Downey;

36: B Hayes (1-0);

27: P Power;

11: E Twomey;

1: C O’Brien.