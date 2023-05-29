Tight calls went against Cork in Limerick but they know they left a great opportunity behind them

CORK drew with Tipp and lost by a single point to both Clare and Limerick.

It seems beyond cruel that they are now out of the championship when a single extra point in any of those games would have been enough to see them through.

Cork will have huge regrets in this one. They had hit the target with their first 11 shots at Nicky Quaid’s goal, including six in a row in a devastating spell between minutes 14 and 17 to go four clear. They remained four ahead when they shipped an extremely soft second goal on the half-hour mark.

Niall O’Leary took the ball into contact just 40 yards from his own goal, which is something you simply cannot do against this Limerick team. They gobbled up the resultant breaking ball and put Cathal O’Neill in for an easy three-pointer, in a period of the match when Limerick were actually struggling to contain Cork.

HARSH CALLS

Less than a minute after that O’Neill goal Damien Cahalane was pulled for picking the ball up off the ground, although replays showed that the ball was bouncing and therefore this was an incorrect call.

Given the small margin of Cork’s exit, these are the types of incidents that would have you reaching for the bottle on the high shelf for the rest of the year.

And the biggest call of all was the penalty that was awarded to Limerick in the 43rd minute.

Sean O’Donoghue and Aaron Gillane grappled with each other under a dropping ball and the ref instantly gave the decision to the Limerick attacker. Replays showed that both were merely battling for their ground and if anything it should have been a free out as Gillane had hold of O’Donoghue’s hurley.

Usually in such situations a good referee will just wave play on.

They certainly should not be awarding penalties when they are not 100% sure of what they are looking at, as the consequences are just too high at this level.

The 10-minute spell between minutes 49 and 59 was Cork’s weakest, with them being completely cleaned out on Patrick Collins’ puck-outs, with Limerick managing to score six unanswered points during this period.

That run of scores left Cork seven points behind. For the third time in a row, they were in a hole, as they had been five down against Tipperary with 15 to go, and had been eight down against Clare early in the second half of their clash in Ennis last week.

To their credit Cork once again showed tremendous spirit to fight back, outscoring the All-Ireland champions by 1-6 to 0-3 from the 59th minute onwards, but a team cannot keep going to the well like that. Eventually, they are going to find that there’s no water remaining.

Diarmaid Byrnes of Limerick celebrates after the win at TUS Gaelic Grounds. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Limerick won the puck-out battle and the other area where Limerick enjoyed a competitive advantage was in how they could play the ball into the likes of Gillane and Seamus Flanagan and it would stick, as Cork did not have such an outlet.

IMPACT

Patrick Horgan typically thundered into the game when Cork needed him most, but alongside him, Shane Kingston failed to shake off the notion that his best role for Cork is as an impact sub. A lot of ball was sent his way but he struggled to win it.

He was eventually called ashore in the 57th minute, to be replaced by Padraig Power, but in the few minutes before the substitution he failed to pick the ball up three times, with him seemingly having a clear run on the Limerick goal for one of those.

In hindsight, Pat Ryan will feel he should have kept Kingston in reserve, as starting him did not work.

The introduction of Conor Lehane worked against Tipp, but not this time, with the Midleton man not able to turn it on in the Gaelic Grounds.

On a day when you score 1-30 there are going to be positives. Horgan stood up the down the home stretch, as he usually does, slotting 1-3 from play and 1-14 in total, and alongside him Seamus Harnedy was magnificent, scoring four big points from play.

Ciaran Joyce had a big game at six for Cork, while Ethan Twomey got on loads of ball late on, suggesting that another 12 months of S&C might see him having a major role in the middle eight.

Oh, how Cork could have done with the services of Mark Coleman, Robbie O’Flynn, Alan Connolly and Jack O’Connor on Sunday.