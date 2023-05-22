Cork footballers deserve support when they tackle Kerry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

SATURDAY’S hard-fought two-point victory over Louth at Pairc Tailteann in Navan really felt like one of those games that Cork had to win twice.

When Liam Jackson punished a botched Micheál Aodh Martin short kick-out to goal in the 45th minute Cork had gone from six up to only two in a matter of seconds, and the men from the wee county sniffed blood.

Between the 44th and 57th minutes, Louth outscored Cork by 1-6 to 0-2 to take the lead. It didn't look good for Cork at that juncture in the wilting Meath sun, but to their credit, they outpointed Louth by 0-6 to 0-3 in the last 15 minutes to rescue the points.

Tommy Walsh takes on Conall McKeever of Louth. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

This was a meeting of the third and fourth sides in Division 2 of the Allianz National Football League, as well as being the expected third and fourth team’s in this All-Ireland qualifying group, due to the expectancy that Mayo and Kerry will garner the top two spots. Therefore, the outcome of this was crucial in terms of which of these two will reach the knock-out stages proper.

Cork required real leadership to rescue it in those late championship minutes, and a few players really stood up when needed.

The kick-out strategy at the end of the game was basically to hoof it to the left sideline and hope either Ian Maguire or Colm O’Callaghan could win it. The midfielders came up trumps, winning three of the last four of Martin's long punts, and on top of that, they both registered a brace of points from play.

One of those Maguire scores came from a huge leap and gather from O’Callaghan, while Maguire came up with a huge assist for a Brian O’Driscoll score in the 60th minute that put Cork back into a lead that they would not relinquish.

Brian Hurley also deserves huge kudos. He slotted a peach of a free from the sideline when his team really needed a big score, and in the 70th minute, he turned over Louth on his own, played a quick one-two with Cian Kiely, and kicked a sublime point from play that really sucked the life out of Louth.

Ruairi Deane was key to everything positive from a Cork perspective in the opening half, with him assisting Brian O’Driscoll's 16th-minute goal, before his hard running from deep also saw him put points on a plate for Brian Hurley and Ian Maguire before the break.

It was no surprise to see a Mickey Harte side working hard to get numbers back around their own goal, with there often being no Louth men in the Cork half of the pitch.

On the few occasions when Cork were able to turn them over and move the ball quickly before their defence could reset, they really hurt them.

The Hurley point in the 30th minute was a prime example, as it started with a brilliant Kevin O’Donovan steal on his own 21 and within seconds Deane was running in behind the Louth cover, and when he fed Hurley, the Castlehaven marksman did the rest.

Of course, the game’s key moment, from a Cork perspective, came in the 16th minute, and again it was Cork hitting Louth quickly before the blanket came down over them. Hurley forced the Louth goalkeeper James Califf into over-carrying way out on his 45 near the left sideline, and he took the resultant free quickly to Deane, released the supporting O’Driscoll, who buried it.

Micheál Aodh Martin went long five times from his kick-outs in the first half, with Cork managing to regather three of those. In contrast, Louth only went long three times in the opening 35 minutes, only collecting one of those. Cork failed to put any real pressure on Louth’s short kick-out, which was surprising considering the midfield seemed to have the measure of their counterparts.

Cork only scored a single point in the opening 13 minutes, but scored 1-7 in the 22 minutes up to halftime, to lead by four at the break.

Ultimately this will have been great for the confidence levels of John Cleary’s side as they contemplate the challenge of All-Ireland champions Kerry next Saturday.

However, you would think that a better restart strategy might be required to unlock the keys to the Kingdom in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.