Cork City look to kick on after two victories got their season on track

CORK City manager Richie Holland found it hard to describe his side’s dramatic win over Shamrock Rovers at Turner's Cross on Friday night.

City scored late in the match through Ruairi Keating after Rovers had been reduced to eight men. Richie Towell, John Kenny and Sean Hoare were all dismissed for the visitors in what was an explosive game between the two sides.

"I’ve never seen a game like that before. I thought we were very good 11 v 11.

Defensively; we had a very good shape. We restricted them to very little.

"Obviously, Towell being sent-off towards the end of the first half starts it. I thought there was a knock-on effect in the second half from that.

"I think there was a bit of frustration from their side, and the second and third (red cards) were probably a little bit silly, but what I would say is, we kept our patience.

"I know people were egging us on. And sometimes our decision-making and composure could have been a little bit better. Our composure in terms of build-up to the box.

"In fairness to Kevin (Custovic), he’s picked out Keats, and it’s a great goal.

Cork City fans after Ruairi Keating scoring the winning goal. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

“I said it last week after he scored against Sligo. With Keats, he has always worked hard for us over the last five or six games without getting the goals. But once he got that goal last week, it has kind of kicked him on, and hopefully he will continue that because he is a very good player.

It is great to get back-to-back wins. But we know where we are in terms of league position.

"The challenge for us now is to kick on from here. Yes everyone is delighted going home tonight; the players, the staff and obviously the fans.

"For us now it’s about getting ready for next week because we have a busy week going up to Drogheda and home here to Bohs on Monday.

SHAPE

“There has been a lot of work on our defensive shape but also as you can see we are trying to build up in our play offensively. Sometimes you can make mistakes doing that, you can see that. But it is probably something that is a little bit foreign to some lads and it is something that will take time but we did cough up one or two chances from it in counters but I think in the main, the boys showed a composure that won us the game.

"It wasn’t just us trying to force it, we built up to those areas and we eventually got that goal. But going back to the defence side of it, we know we need to keep clean sheets to win games, and that is four clean sheets that we have kept clean sheets in here in Turner's Cross that we have won and that is probably the basis of it. When you look at the First Division last year, that is probably what won it for us as well, was our defensive record."

City face a huge game next against Drogheda United, who have been seen as City’s main competitor when it comes to avoiding the relegation/playoff spot but Holland insists that there are more teams involved than just the two sides.

“No, it’s not a six-pointer. I think there are other teams involved as well that we are getting closer to.

"I wouldn’t say that at this stage of the season that it is a six-pointer and all of that. Obviously we want to go and win the game and it is a big game, I’m not going to deny that but at the same time in this league, you can go on runs of wins or runs of losses.

"But we just have to keep doing what we have been doing.

"It’s going to be a difficult game. They are very good at home.”