Limerick v Cork: Pat Ryan taking no solace in moral victories

Cork manager Pat Ryan didn’t attempt to sugar-coat things after his side’s exit from the championship.

With Tipperary having lost by five points at home to Waterford, a draw for Cork would have left a three-way tie between themselves, Limerick and Tipperary on four points, sending the Rebels to the Munster final against Clare.

However, it wasn’t to be and the county will be without competitive action until next January and the Co-op SuperStores Munster Hurling League.

In assessing the year, Ryan wasn’t taking comfort in the fact both of his side’s defeats, to Clare and Limerick – last year’s and this year’s Munster finalists – had each been by a single point.

“Disappointment, really,” he said.

“Our job was to get out of the Munster championship. We were looking to win an All-Ireland but we knew it was going to be very competitive. There’s huge disappointment.

“We’re not interested in false platitudes, trying your best – that’s the expectations we have of the lads and in fairness, that’s what they’ve created themselves this year and that’s the way they’ve played.

“We don’t take any solace in hollow victories from close defeats.”

While Limerick were impressive in scoring 3-25 and producing their best performance to date in the championship, Ryan felt that Cork aided them with some avoidable mistakes, especially in the period after half-time where the Treatymen got on top.

“That’s Limerick, they’re after winning four All-Irelands in five years,” he said.

“When they get a bit of a head of steam against you, that’s the way games go. They got a couple of scores and we probably coughed up a couple of balls, went for some blind passes, stuff that we had been working on – take the ball out of contact, don’t pass the ball blind and don’t pass it standing still.

“We gave away three points like that that were killers in that period.

“We had a couple of chances there but, unfortunately, that’s the way it goes. We’ve been very – I won’t say very unlucky, maybe with a bit more composure we’d have won a couple of games but win one, draw one, lose two by one point each and you’re out of the thing.

“That’s the nature of the championship, disappointing for us.”

Ryan accepted that Limerick’s period on top early in the second half was important, even though Cork battled back well.

“They won a lot of the puckouts in the second half,” he said, “but I thought our fellas tried manfully and we got a bit more joy around it then in the last bits and pieces and the couple of lads we brought on made a bit of a difference, gave us a bit of energy.

“We gave away the last score when we were a point down, that went back in on the edge of the square and we were disappointed that we didn’t get that out. We were chasing the game for a point then.”

At half-time, the sides were level, with Limerick having scored two goals. What was the feeling in the dressing room?

“You’re up against the All-Ireland champions,” Ryan said, “you have to keep fighting and fighting and fighting.

“Would I be disappointed with the two goals we gave away? Definitely, they were probably two mistakes, really, more than anything but they have very good players inside.

“They create a lot of space with the way they play out around the middle. You just have to trust your lads inside and we did but they were two mistakes.

“We gave away possession. There were two balls into the keeper’s hands and they worked the ball out – with Limerick, we had spoken about the need to hit the ball dead.

“They’re just the small margins. Limerick are a long time on the road, they’re a fantastic team and we wish them the best of luck as they go forward.”

In Cork’s previous two matches, they scored four goals against Tipperary and three against Clare but here they limited to Patrick Horgan’s late strike while Conor Lehane had a late effort off-target. Ryan would obviously have welcomed more chances.

“Yeah but, look, in fairness, Limerick sit back an awful lot,” he said.

“That’s the way they do it. We had two goal opportunities but, in fairness, our lads tried manfully.

“That’s the way you have to play against them but you’re going to need to try and push out on top of them and we tried it. It’s disappointing for us but we move forward.”