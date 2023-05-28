What Cork must do to beat Limerick and move into the All-Ireland series

CORK supporters were looking for changes after the defeat to Clare, to add physicality and experience, and by opting for Tim O’Mahony, Shane Kingston, and Ger Millerick, the management have done just that.
Hoggie sits on 23-541 (610), but Reid will have added to his 30-516 (606 points) against Wexford before a sliotar is pucked in the Gaelic Grounds. The Glen sharpshooter turned 35 earlier this month while Reid is 36 later this year. Kilkenny look certain to make the Leinster final which will guarantee them at least two more games this summer.