What Cork must do to beat Limerick and move into the All-Ireland series

CORK supporters were looking for changes after the defeat to Clare, to add physicality and experience, and by opting for Tim O’Mahony, Shane Kingston, and Ger Millerick, the management have done just that.

There’s a steely edge to the starting 15 and plenty of bench options including Conor Lehane and Shane Barrett, who will offer an injection of second-half pace and firepower.

There is no margin for error now. A loss away to Limerick tomorrow will end a promising season on a crushing low and could signal the end of the careers of a few veterans.

Whatever about the changes in personnel, Cork need to get their match-ups spot on to curtail the hosts’ strike forwards and the tactics right so Limerick’s dominant half-back line can’t lash over points from distance like Diarmuid Ryan, David McInerney, and Seamus Kennedy have in recent games.

SUFFERED

Limerick might be on the brink of relinquishing their All-Ireland crown but sympathy for them is in short supply. It’s the price of success. They’ve lifted Liam MacCarthy in four of the past five seasons and their Munster rivals, especially, have suffered at their hands.

Cork let the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final slip through their fingers and, despite a 2019 round-robin win, lost three times to them since, including the humiliating 2021 All-Ireland final thrashing. The Rebels should be wired to the moon on Sunday, this is an opportunity to exact a modicum of revenge.

That motivation must be utilised in the right way though. Gifting Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes a raft of frees or getting a needless red card won’t do Cork much good.

As Eoin Cadogan argued in his Irish Examiner column: “Hurt doesn’t need to be channelled through anger or aggression. It can be channelled through ferocity, work ethic and an unwillingness to give up on anything. When you have that insatiable desire, anything is possible.”

Up front, the Rebel forwards will have to dog it out as much as they use their running game to get in behind. Declan Dalton showed an appetite for graft last weekend that the rest of the front six must match. Cork need a bit more variety in their attacking approach.

They had the freedom of the Páirc against Waterford which saw them pick off 27 points but not raise a green flag. The potent goal threat from the league returned against Tipp and Clare, seven scored from six different scorers and a plethora of missed chances to boot. However, point tallies of 19 and 18 were shy of what’s required to prevail in the Munster Championship.

Pat Ryan and the selectors’ preference is to feed the inside forwards with long deliveries but too often the opposition, with a spare man in defence, has been able to cut them off and clear their lines.

Diarmuid Ryan’s winner in Ennis came after a Rob Downey ball down the line to Seamus Harnedy was intercepted.

A huge plus in Cusack Park was Patrick Horgan’s form, which included 1-3 from play and a goal assist. It was enough to see him reclaim his place as the all-time championship top-scorer from TJ Reid.

Hoggie sits on 23-541 (610), but Reid will have added to his 30-516 (606 points) against Wexford before a sliotar is pucked in the Gaelic Grounds. The Glen sharpshooter turned 35 earlier this month while Reid is 36 later this year. Kilkenny look certain to make the Leinster final which will guarantee them at least two more games this summer.

Patrick Horgan signs a hurley for a fan. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Cork could be on the outside looking in come 5.40pm on Sunday.

Their destiny is in their own hands though.