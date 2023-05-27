Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 22:20

Midleton's dominant first half enough to beat Newtownshandrum

Strong performances from Cork panelists Sam Quirke and Cormac Beausang helped the Magpies to a seven-point win over Newtown
Midleton's Sam Quirke breaking away from Cian Darcy, Sarsfields. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Jack McKay

Midleton 2-27 Newtownshandrum 2-20 

MIDLETON’S outstanding first half was the difference against Newtownshandrum, as they picked up their third win in the RedFM Hurling League Division 2 on Saturday evening.

The Magpies were lethal from the off, raising the white flag six times in just six minutes, while Sean Griffin’s sole point from play was all the visitors managed in that period.

Aaron Mulcahy and Cormac Beausang stood out for the hosts early on, and by the 12th minute, Midleton led 10 points to one, with the two wing forwards managing six of Midleton’s scores.

Newtown were able to get three more before the half time whistle, but a composed and clinical Midleton side looked to already have the game won, as they fired over another five scores in the last 10 minutes of the half, leaving the score 0-19 to 0-6 at the break.

The visitors needed to start well, and early frees from Coughlan and Cormac O’Brien kicked off a good run, though it was their 36th-minute goal that stood out. O’Brien won possession in Midleton's half and produced a great run at goal, before laying it off to Jack Twomey who fired into the top corner.

Midleton replied instantly though, as Beausang’s free dropped into Luke O’Farrell, who managed a slight touch to put off James Bowles and help Cormac’s effort into the back of the net.

The hosts still led by 12 with 15 minutes remaining, but five unanswered Shandrum scores brought them back into the game. A 54th-minute goal from Coughlan reduced Midleton’s lead to six, and the hosts looked to be in trouble.

A further two Newtown scores left Midleton just four ahead, but Sam Quirke stepped up for the Magpies, scoring a great goal and an even better point to round off a great display and squash the Newtown comeback.

Scorers for Midleton: C Beausang 0-8 (0-3 f, 0-1 65), A Mulcahy 0-5, L O’Farrell, S Quirke 1-2 each, P Connaughton, P White 0-3 each, R O’Regan 0-2, P Haughney, S O’Leary-Hayes 0-1 each.

Newtownshandrum: J Coughlan 1-6 (0-5 f), C O’Brien 0-4 f, J Twomey 1-1, E O’Mahony 0-3, C Griffin 0-2, S Griffin, C Twomey, M Ryan, P Noonan 0-1 each.

MIDLETON: B Rossiter; C Smyth, L Dineen, S Smyth; E Moloney, S O’Leary-Hayes, T O’Leary-Hayes; P Haughney, S Quirke; C Beausang, R O’Regan, A Mulcahy; P Connaughton, L O’Farrell, P White.

Subs: R Hartnett for Connaughton, C Murphy for T O’Leary-Hayes (both 45).

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles; C Boles, M Ryan, T McCarthy; J Herlihy, C O’Brien, K O’Sullivan; C Twomey, S McCarthy; J Coughlan, C Griffin, S Griffin; J Twomey, J Geary, S Minihane.

Subs: E O’Mahony for S Griffin (18 inj), P Noonan for S McCarthy, R Geary for Minihane (both h-t), K Coughlan for J Twomey (53).

Referee: Brian Murphy (Carrigtwohill).

