Cork City slump to another defeat at Turner's Cross against Wexford Youths

Cork City 0 Wexford Youths 2

CORK City’s fall down the ranks in the Women’s Premier Division continued with a defeat to Wexford Youths at Turner’s Cross.

After an Alix Mendez own goal gave visitors the lead towards the end of the first half, they comfortably held out against a team that has scored just three goals all season.

Danny Murphy made three changes from the XI that lost 2-0 to Sligo Rovers two weeks ago. Abby McCarthy took the place of Hannah Walsh in between the posts, Ciara McNamara was named in defence, and Fianna Bradley started up top.

Fiana Bradley, Cork City FC Women, battling Louise Corrigan, Wexford Youths WFC. Picture: Jim Coughlan

This new-look group forced the first chance of the game by crossing into Aoibhin Donnelly, who was standing unmarked on the penalty spot. Wexford spotted the danger and got this away before the midfielder could get a touch. Christina Dring also tried to play the ball through to Donnelly, and once again Wexford cleared their lines.

Their persistence almost paid off when Ellie O’Brien set up Bradley, but her shot went straight into the hands of Maeve Williams.

Michaela Lawrence had two early opportunities from corners, with the first going just wide at the far post. Her second attempt was stopped by a scrambling City defence that was marshalled by Ciara McNamara and Alix Mendez.

The Rebel Army went up the pitch after this, a push that was led by Christina Dring in the centre, and Wexford got to the ball before Bradley inside the area.

Once Wexford quelled this, Lawrence found space and crossed to the back post. Alix Mendez tried to get to this before Ceola Bergin, and she ended up turning the ball in with 36 minutes played.

Abigail Brophy tried to double this in the final few minutes of the first half, but she hit the ball out of play.

Cork City’s first attempt of the second half came from an Eva Mangan free and this got headed away by Wexford. The visitors broke in numbers and this passage of play ended with Abby McCarthy coming off her line to stop Bergin scoring from close range.

Ellie O’Brien then set up Mangan and she hit the ball over the target at the Shed End.

Wexford seemed to realise City were growing into the game, and they reacted by bringing on Rianna Jarret.

The Rebel Army weren’t fazed by her presence as they continued to attack. Bradley thought she got into position to equalise during this period of the game, but she was flagged for offside as she collected a pass from Mangan.

Ellie O’Brien also put an inviting ball onto the far post, and Wexford immediately reacted by heading this away.

Emily Corbet wrapped things up by flicking the ball over McCarthy, and that secured the points for Wexford.

CITY: Abby McCarthy; Danielle Burke, Ciara McNamara, Christina Dring, Eva Mangan, Ellie O’Brien, Aoibhin Donnelly, Heidi Mackin, Jesse Mendez, Fianna Bradley, Alix Mendez.

Subs: Laura Shine for Bradley (68), Kiera Sena for Donnelly (68), Chloe Atkinson for O’Brien (77), Nadine Seward for Dring (89).

WEXFORD: Maeve Williams; Louise Corrigan, Orlaith Conlon, Lauren Dwyer, Abbie Brophy, Emily Corbet, Michaela Lawerence, Nicola Sinnott, Aoibheann Clancy, Freya De Mange, Aine Walsh.

Subs: Ceola Bergin for Walsh (33), Rianna Jarrett for Lawerence (54), Meabh Russell for Dwyer (56), Ciara Rossiter for Brophy (86), Kylie Murphy for Corbett (87).

Referee: Robert Dowling