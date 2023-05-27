Ballincollig hurlers push for promotion after hitting four goals in Bishopstown

Bishopstown 1-21 Ballincollig 4-19

BALLINCOLLIG are firmly in the hunt for promotion following an away win at Bishopstown in the RedFM Division 2 Hurling League on Friday evening.

Danny Dwyer’s side have now won five consecutive games and with two games remaining the Village sit second in the table. In contrast, Bishopstown are second from bottom, four points off safety and will need a miracle to survive.

Ballincollig had impressive displays all over the pitch. Ross O’Donovan, David O’Sullivan and Fenton Denny were solid in defence, midfielders Conor Dalton and Cian Dorgan hurled a world of ball while up front Seán Walsh, Cian O’Driscoll, Seán O’Neill and the hard-working David Bowen stood out.

Ballincollig's Conor Dalton gets his pass away under pressure from Bishopstown's Conor Hegarty. Picture: David Keane.

For Bishopstown, goalkeeper Cathal Fitzpatrick landed five frees and Thomas Murray hit 1-5. Ace marksman Conor Hegarty was largely nullified throughout the hour, however.

Ballincollig hit the first point but the city side were fired up and landed seven unanswered points, with Fitzpatrick landing two superb long-range frees. Dorgan converted a free for the away team, but Bishopstown were in control and points from a Fitzpatrick free and a Murray effort pushed them seven points clear.

The home team led 0-11 to 0-4 after 26 minutes before the Muskerry team roared into the game. The Collig grabbed 1-3 without reply, including O’Neill’s well-taken goal crucial. The Town struck two of the next three points to lead 0-13 to 1-8 at the break.

Ballincollig scored a goal 52 seconds into the second half through O’Driscoll following good work by Bowen. The Collig managed the third quarter beautifully to go up 2-14 to 0-16 with 15 minutes remaining.

The sides traded points before O’Driscoll raised his second green flag, 3-15 to 0-17. The winners kept their opposition at arms-length and a fourth Collig goal arrived after 59 minutes courtesy of Stephen Wills: 4-18 to 0-20.

Bishopstown's Mark McStay is tackled by Ballincollig's Brian Dore. Picture: David Keane.

The hosts then scored 1-1 in injury time, Murray with the goal, but they were merely consolation scores. Sub Shane Murphy bisected the posts at the death as the Collig roll on.

Scorers for Bishopstown: T Murray 1-5 (0-3 f), C Fitzpatrick 0-5 f, C Hegarty 0-4 f, P Morris, C Dunne 0-2 each, B Murray, S Foley, D Daly 0-1 each.

Ballincollig: C Dorgan 0-10 (0-8 f), C O’Driscoll 2-0, S Walsh 0-4, S O’Neill 1-1, S Wills 1-0, A Wills, C Dalton, D Bowen, S Murphy 0-1 each.

BISHOPSTOWN: C Fitzpatrick; G Murphy, B Murphy, D Murray; D Daly, P Honohan, D Driscoll; S Foley, B Murray; D O’Donovan, C Hegarty, C O’Driscoll; T Murray, P Morris, M McStay.

Sub: C Dunne for B Murphy (40).

BALLINCOLLIG: R Cambridge; R O’Donovan, C Sexton, B Dore; D O’Sullivan, F Denny, A Wills; C Dalton, C Dorgan; S Walsh, P Cooney, S Wills; S O’Neill, C O’Driscoll, D Bowen.

Sub: S Murphy for Walsh (58, inj).

Referee: David Daly (Brian Dillon’s).