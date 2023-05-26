Cobh Ramblers draw away to Bray Wanderers

Bray Wanderers 2 Cobh Ramblers 2

COBH Ramblers couldn’t find a winner against 10-man Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday night.

The unchanged Cobh side from last week looked the sharper of the two early on, as Conor Drinan put in a good cross to Wilson Waweru, but the striker couldn’t keep his effort down and it sailed over the crossbar. Less than a minute later Waweru pounced on a Bray error at the back, forcing a good save from Alex Moody.

Bray had a great opportunity to go in front in the 12th minute when Dane Massey crossed the ball into Ben Feeney, who headed it low towards the bottom corner, but Lee Steacy got down quick to steer it wide for a corner.

It was Cobh Ramblers though who hit first, as Luke Desmond found the opening goal in the 17th minute. A poor clearance from Dane Massey fell straight to the Cobh midfielder who struck it low. Moody did manage to get a touch, but it wasn’t enough to keep it out.

Bray found an equaliser six minutes later though, as Darren Craven’s dangerous low cross into the box put both Steacy and Michael McCarthy under pressure, with the latter unable to avoid turning the ball into his own net.

The hosts almost took the lead two minutes later, as Massey’s initial shot was blocked by McCarthy. It fell to Massey, who struck it powerfully across goal, but the left back’s strike brushed off the top of the crossbar and went over.

Bray maintained their control as Conor Crowley played a great ball through to Gerard Shortt who had space in front of goal, but he dragged his effort wide of the posts.

Crowley did manage to give the hosts the lead early in the second period, as the ball fell to him in the box. He took a touch and smashed his close-range effort into the top corner, leaving Steacy with no chance.

Cobh plugged away during the second half, fighting for a way back into the game, and they eventually found one on the hour mark. Ramblers’ Tiernan O’Brien crossed the ball in from a free kick, and Cole Omorehiomwan could only clear it as far as the poised Luke Desmond, who struck it on the volley from outside the box and into the bottom corner to find the equaliser for the visitors.

Shortt’s red card in the 65th minute turned the tide in Cobh’s favour, and they looked to take the lead instantly. Waweru’s header at goal was parried by Moody straight to Desmond, but the midfielder couldn’t connect with his shot for a chance at a hat-trick.

Bray defended well for the remaining 25 with 10 men and did well to hang on for a point against Shane Keegan’s side.

BRAY WANDERERS: A Moody, E Farrell (L Lovic 73 inj), J Hudson, C Crowley (C Thompson 62), H Groome, G Shortt, C Omorehiomwan, D Massey, B Feeney (D Webster 81), D Craven, M Murphy.

COBH RAMBLERS: L Steacy; M McCarthy (D Bosnjak 90), B Frahill, C Lyons, W Waweru (J Hegarty 76), C Drinan (Kervick 76), D O’Sullivan Connell (C Browne 83), L Desmond, D Holland (C Osorio 83), T O’Brien, J Abbott.

Referee: D Connolly (Kilkenny).