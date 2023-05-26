The Longshot: No escape from Alcaraz as rising star to shine at French Open

BACK in January followers of the seldom lucrative advice on this page almost hit paydirt when Elena Rybakina reached the final having been advised at 25/1 at the start of the Australian Open.

The Kazakhstani was odds-on for the decider but went down to Aryna Sabalenka after going a set up. We’ll attempt to redeem ourselves for the second major of the year, the French Open, which begins this Sunday.

The 14-time men’s champ Rafael Nadal will not participate due to injury, giving someone else the chance to add their name to the roll of honour at Roland Garros. Nadal has played a total of 115 matches in Paris and lost only three of them. His fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz, who looks likely to be the next superstar in the men’s game has been installed as the 6/4 favourite.

The 20-year-old won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open last September. Novak Djokovic inflicted two of those defeats on Nadal, but clay has never been the ideal surface for him and he has only won the tournament twice in 18 attempts.

If Djokovic did come out on top this year, he would surpass Nadal in the all-time lists after joining him on 22 majors when winning in Melbourne. Before dominance shifts to Alcaraz, who was born a year before Nadal’s debut at the event, the Serb, who is now world No 3, will be looking to hoover up as many grand slam events as he can, even if it is unlikely he will manage all in one season.

Only two players have ever completed a Calendar Slam (all four major championships in a single year) in men’s tennis: Don Budge and Rod Laver. Budge pulled it off in 1938, and Laver followed suit by winning the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open in 1962. Both achievements came prior to the Open era, but Laver then repeated the feat in 1969.

While he has never won a Calendar Slam, Djokovic has won four consecutive majors: Wimbledon and the US Open in 2015 and then the Australian Open and the French Open in 2016. In 2021 he won the first three before suffering a shock defeat to Daniil Medvedev (12/1 here) in the US Open final.

Djokovic was 25/1 to win all four Grand Slams at the beginning of the year but after the win down under his price has dropped to 10/1. He is 9/4 to win three grand slams, 6/5 to take two and 3/1 to remain on just that one he has so far.

Two titles would seem the most likely as Djokovic has not tasted defeat at Wimbledon since he was forced to retire with injury in his quarter-final clash with Tomas Berdych in 2017, although Nick Kyrgios beat himself as much as the Serb beat him in the grass court decider last year. Medvedev won on clay in Rome last week but hasn’t a great record in Paris.

On the women’s side, reigning champ Iga Swiatek is 10/11 to add to her 2020 and 2022 titles. Rybakina (8/1) did defeat her at the Italian Open, the Pole retiring from their match and the former won the tournament so she’ll be entering the French Open with a lot of confidence while Sabalenka (6/1) suffered a first-round exit.

This one’s personal as Hatters head to Wembley for date with destiny

IT’S RARE enough in a football fan’s life that they can genuinely say their club is heading into a date with destiny. But that is certainly the case for Luton and Coventry tomorrow evening at Wembley.

The former were last in the top flight in 1992, the latter in 2001; a lifetime for certain fans. I’ve outlined in these pages before that my football journey has been intertwined with the Hatters’ fortunes. My first game at Kenilworth Road was when I was eight. Steve Foster put us 1-0 up but a second-half collapse saw us lose 3-1, Paul Gascoigne racing the length of the pitch to score a wonder goal for the third, something I only rediscovered last year thanks to the magic of the internet. My most vivid memory is leaping about on the ‘plastic pitch’ afterwards, pretending to save penalties. My brother’s first game was a 0-5 defeat to Man United, although his recall of it isn’t that detailed as, to my dad’s disgust, he fell asleep.

There was an 11-year gap before my next home game, although living in the town between 2000 and 2002 meant I got to go regularly, thanks especially to £9 tickets.

The club was just beginning their seeming death spiral about then, that would see them go through three spells in administration in eight years, with a 10-point deduction later followed by a 30-point deduction. An 89-year stay in the Football League ended in 2009, and they only returned to League Two five years later, although some FA Cup heroics brightened those dark days. This straitened financial era has meant the team built during the last decade has been done so on a relative shoestring with little to spare to entertain any major plans to develop a new stadium.

Kenilworth Road has been the focus of much coverage regarding the feasibility of the ground actually hosting Premier League games. With a capacity of 10,356 and an away entrance that famously goes through terraced back yards, many consider it unsuitable to host the likes of Erling Haaland.

Redeveloping the ground in any meaningful way has always been out of the question: it is completely hemmed in by houses on three sides and a busway and main road on the other.

When I was beginning my sportswriting career in Bedfordshire, way back when, I wrote a tongue-in-cheek piece for the local paper about the unrealistic plans being mooted to build a new stadium. My alternative idea was for a blow-up ground akin to a bouncy castle that could hold 30,000 fans and be inflated before games and be placed in a field near the motorway. Tongue in cheek I thought. Soon after, chairman David Kohler decided he wanted to develop a 20,000-capacity ‘Kohlerdome’ near the M1 with a pitch placed on a hovercraft that would have been moved in and out of the stadium on match days. A couple of years later another chairman named John Gurney wanted to build a 50,000-seat ground with a ‘Teflon roof kept up by air pressure’ that would have Formula One track built around it. Those farcical years are hopefully long behind us now. A sensible 17,000-seater is now planned. Of course, promotion and a cash boost of well over a hundred million would move those plans on.

Luton are 3/4 to go up as opposed to 11/10 for the Sky Blues. The Hatters are 6/4 to win the game that kicks off at 4.45pm at Wembley tomorrow.

Luton boss Rob Edwards began the season as boss of bitterest rivals Watford. He only took over when Nathan Jones got a visit from the better-offer fairy for a second time as Hatters boss and departed for a brief but funny spell at Southampton.

Coventry have one-time saviour of Alex Ferguson, Mark Robins, in charge. These two sides have the second and third highest goalscorers in the Championship this season amid their ranks, with Coventry’s Viktor Gyokeres hitting the net 21 times, while Luton’s Carlton Morris has 20.

However, it’s on their defensive record that Luton have got by, with only champs Burnley (35) conceding fewer than their 39 goals. Luton are the 4/5 favourites to win promotion, with Coventry around the 11/10 mark. We’ll opt for Luton to go up after penalties at 17/2.

Super Bowl marketing

NFL gridiron took a step closer to Irish soil this week when it was announced the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars have been awarded the rights to market their franchises on this island.

Unusually, it is the latter franchise who are rated as a better bet to lift the Super Bowl, but it is the Florida side who are in a better position for next season. Two No.1 draft picks in a row in recent years helped boost the Jaguars’ squad, which is led by Clemson college phenom Trevor Lawrence at quarterback. They were defeated by just seven points by Kansas City on their way to winning outright last winter in the playoffs. One of 13 teams to never have won the Super Bowl, the Jags are actually part of a much more exclusive club as one of just four teams who have never played in the big game. They are 28/1 to win their first title.

The Steelers are one of the more storied names and are tied with the New England Patriots for the most Super Bowl titles at six, but are 66/1 to add to that next season.

Back Cork on the double

TWO massive games for Cork GAA this weekend. Lose to Louth in Navan tomorrow and the footballers will really be up against it to qualify from Group One of the All-Ireland series.

The Rebels are 4/7 to beat Mickey Harte’s Wee County and almost guarantee progress to a preliminary quarter-final by doing so, even with games against Kerry and Mayo ahead. More fans will travel to Limerick on Sunday to cheer on Pat Ryan’s hurlers as they attempt to dump out the triple reigning champs Limerick in a knockout clash.

They are 3/1 to put that ghost to bed and a double on the two is recommended at odds north of 5/1.

Toffees can stick around

EVERTON, Leicester City, and Leeds United are the teams struggling for survival with one game to go this Sunday.

The Toffees are in the best position and have their fate in their own hands. If Sean Dyche’s men beat Bournemouth on Sunday, they will stay up.

A home game, Gary O’Neil’s men, who secured survival a few weeks back and have not played with the same intensity since, should mean they do. It is 10/3 the Merseyside side are relegated for the first time since 1951.

The Bet

CARLOS ALCARAZ has won three times on clay this year and while reigning champ Iga Swiatek does seem far superior to the rest on the same surface and should outlast her opponents on the slower terrain, the hint of an injury will see us siding with Elena Rybakina again.

A 22/1 double on Alcaraz and Rybakina to triumph at Roland Garros is advised.