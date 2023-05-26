Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 08:05

Cork City must prepare for a tough 90 minutes with Shamrock Rovers at the Cross

Rebel Army host the favourites for the title on Friday night
Cork City supporters, from left, Jake Ryan, 11, Kyle Buckey, 9, and Billy Buckley, 8, before the win over Sligo Rovers. Picture: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Graham Cummins

FRIDAY: SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Cork City v Shamrock Rovers, Turner's Cross, 7.45pm.

THOUGH it is a tall task, Cork City need to build on their victory over Sligo Rovers by getting something from this game against the champions. 

Ideally, City would be hoping for three points against the Hoops, and in doing so, record back-to-back victories for the first time this season, but a point against Rovers would be a good result for the Rebel Army. 

The players might not admit it publicly, but I would imagine that in the dressing room, they are saying that a draw would be a great result.

Unfortunately for City, they will be unable to name the same starting 11 that played against Sligo, after Matt Healy’s dismissal late in the game. His absence will have an impact on City. 

In general play; he seems to be the player that gets the team playing through the thirds. 

Defensively; he has improved a lot, and I was very impressed by his discipline against Sligo, in terms of how he sat in front of the back five alongside Aaron Bolger. 

However, where City are going to miss Healy most is at set pieces. His delivery from corners or free-kicks is exceptional, and you would imagine that set-pieces are going to be crucial for City if they are going to get anything from this game. 

You could assume that Barry Coffey will be the automatic replacement for Healy but with the returns of Ally Gilchrist and Josh Honohan to the squad, City have options.

Although I thought City’s backline looked very comfortable against Sligo, I would be inclined to make changes to it. Rovers are going to be a step up from Sligo. It’s not going to be as easy an evening for the backline. 

John Brannefalk of Sligo Rovers in action against Aaron Bolger of Cork City. Picture: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile
John Brannefalk of Sligo Rovers in action against Aaron Bolger of Cork City. Picture: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Gilchrist and Honohan go back into the starting 11 with perhaps Darragh Crowley slotting into midfield for Healy, and John O’Donovan dropping out for Honohan. 

That’s not me being critical of O’Donovan, because I thought he was good against Sligo, especially considering it was his first start in the league, I just feel that City need experience in this game and Honohan will give them that.

I would imagine that City’s game plan will be to play on the counter-attack and try to use the pace of Tunde Owolabi, who has shown in recent games that he can trouble any defence with his speed. City won’t be naive. 

They will know that Rovers will have the majority of possession, but they can use that to their advantage, by putting the ball into space for Owolabi to chase when they turnover the ball. 

Of course, there are times when the players will have to be brave and try to play through Rovers’ press, which can be down as we saw Drogheda United do last week because they can't keep simply rely on Owolabi to run every time because otherwise he will be drained of energy quickly.

Relief for Cork City after ending losing streak: Young players put in a massive shift against Sligo

<p>Snapshot from the upcoming documentary. Picture: Desmond Bros</p>

'The Away Game' - documentary on GAA in Europe set for release

