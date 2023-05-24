Cork Leagues: Exciting run-in with just two rounds of games left

JUST four clubs, Nemo Rangers, Kilshannig, Boherbue and Kilmurry look set for a stress-free run-in to what’s shaping up to be a very exciting conclusion to the Cork Credit Unions League across all seven divisions with only two rounds of games remaining.

Holders Nemo, Division 4 pacesetters Kilshannig, Division 5 leaders Boherbue and Division 6 front runners Kilmurry are virtually assured of places in their respective finals and promotion where it applies.

All four possess 100% records with Nemo holding a three-point lead over their next opponents, great rivals St Finbarr’s, who are one ahead of Douglas with Cill na Martra the same margin behind and Castlehaven on eight.

Nemo visit Togher tomorrow night week while Douglas head to play Cill na Martra on Sunday week, two results which should add more clarity to who is going to finish in the top two.

The relegation issue is more clouded after Ballincollig collected their first points with an impressive 3-10 to 2-11 home win over the Haven and while they remain bottom of the table, the Village are now just one adrift of Valley Rovers, two behind Kiskeam and Carbery Rangers and three off Eire Og.

And Ballincollig’s next game is away to Kiskeam with the Rosscarbery club hosting their Ovens rivals and Valleys away to the Haven.

A Paul Kerrigan hat-trick decorated Nemo’s big win over Kiskeam while Alan O’Hare and Conor Russell goaled in Douglas’s 13-point victory over Carbery Rangers and Sean Kiely, Dara Dorgan and Peter O’Neill found the net for Ballincollig.

It’s tight in Division 2 with Clonakilty and Carrigaline on 12 and Newcestown on 11 while Aghada are relegated with just two points separating St Michael’s in fifth to Kanturk in ninth while Division 3 is jammed packed at the top.

There, Dohenys lead the way on 11, one more than Mallow, Knocknagree and Macroom. Glanworth are relegation with two points between Ilen in ninth, Rockchapel in eighth and Castletownbere and Nemo’s second string.

Na Piarsaigh drop down from Division 4 with Mitchelstown also threatened as Newmarket and Iveleary battle to meet Kilshannig.

RESULTS: Cork Credit Unions League: Division 1: Eire Og 0-12 St Finbarr’s 0-15; Douglas 2-15 Carbery Rangers 1-5; Valley Rovers 1-10 Cill na Martra 2-14; Nemo Rangers 3-20 Kiskeam 1-6; Ballincollig 3-10 Castlehaven 2-11.

Standings: 1 Nemo 14 pts, 2 ’Barr’s 11, 3 Douglas 10, 4 Cill na Martra 9, 5 Castlehaven 8, 6 Eire Og 5, 7 Kiskeam 4, 8 Carbery Rangers 4, 9 Valley Rovers 3, 10 Ballincollig 2.

Division 2: Aghada 0-11 Carrigaline 5-14; Newcestown 0-9 Clonakilty 0-9; Kanturk 2-9 St Michael’s 0-11; Fermoy 4-8 Clyda Rovers 0-11.

Standings: 1 Clonakilty 12 pts, 2 Carrigaline 12, 3 Necestown 11, 4 Fermoy 9, 5 St Michael’s 6, 6 O’Donovan Rossa 6, 7 Ballingeary 5, 8 Clyda Rovers 5, 9 Kanturk 4, 10 Aghada 0.

Division 3: Bishopstown 0-9 Nemo Rangers 0-9; Castletownbere 1-11 Dohenys 0-16; Macroom 2-11 Mallow 1-10; Glanworth 0-3 Rockchapel 3-13; Ilen Rovers 1-8 Knocknagree 4-12.

Standings: 1 Dohenys 11 pts, 2 Mallow 10, 3 Knocknagree 10, 4 Macroom 10, 5 Bishpstown 8, 6 Castletownbere 6, 7 Nemo Rangers 6, 8 Rockchapel 5, 9 Ilen Rovers 4, 10 Glanworth 0.

Division 4: Na Piarsaigh 0-5 Newmarket 2-17; Naomh Aban 0-8 Bandon 1-9; Bantry Blues 3-14 Mitchelstown 2-9; Iveleary 2-8 St Vincent’s 0-11; Kilshannig 4-18 Aghabullogue 1-8.

Standings: 1 Kilshannig 14 pts, 2 Newmarket 12, 3 Iveleary 10, 4 Aghabullogue 9, 5 St Vincent’s 7, 6 Bandon 6, 7 Bantry Blues 6, 8 Naomh Aban 4, 9 Mitchelstown 2, 10 Na Piarsaigh 0.

Division 5: Glamire 2-10 Adrigole 1-10; Glenville 3-15 Millstreet 2-8; Mayfield 2-9 Boherbue 2-13; Kinsale 0-16 Ballydesmond 0-14; Dromtarriffe 2-10 Ballinora 1-10.

Standings: 1 Boherbue 14 pts, 2 Kinsale 11, 3 Glanmire 10, 4 Ballydesmond 7, 5 Glenville 6, 6 Millstreet 6, 7 Adrigole 6, 8 Ballinora 5, 9 Dromtarriffe 4, 10 Mayfield 1.

Division 6: Kildorrery 0-9 Cobh 1-6; Kilmurry 0-23 St Nick’s 0-7.

Standings: 1 Kilmurry 10 pts, 2 Cobh 7, 3 Gabriel Rangers 5, 4 Buttevant 5, 5 Kildorrery 5, 6 St Nick’s 2, 7 St Finbarr’s 1, 8 Urhan 1.

Division 7: Ballyclough 1-10 St Michael’s 1-12; St James 3-16 Castlemagner 2-8; Cullen 2-10 Ballinhassig 1-6; Argideen Rangers 0-7 Aghinagh 3-15.

Standings: 1 St Michael’s 8 pts, 2 St James 6, 3 Aghinagh 6, 4 Cullen 5, 5 Castlemagner 5, 6 Argideen Rangers 4, 7 Ballinhassig 4, 8 Ballyclough 2.