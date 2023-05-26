Winless Cork City get ready to face Wexford at Turner’s Cross 

WINLESS, with just three goals scored all year, Cork City WFC get ready for a doubleheader with Wexford Youths in the Women’s Premier Division.

With any sense of optimism around the team gone after a disastrous start to the season, Danny Murphy and his players now pick themselves up from going bottom of the league.

A 2-0 defeat to Sligo Rovers two weeks ago condemned City to the basement, but that is just the start of a long list of issues with a team that has just one point from nine games.

The only time they got any type of a result was against Treaty United at the Market Fields, and that created some sense of belief around the club.

That feeling never got beyond the bus home from Limerick as they proceeded to lose their next five games, despite showing glimpses of promise against teams like Peamount United and Shamrock Rovers.

The performance in Tallaght Stadium sums up the season; a good first half that collapsed into a six-goal defeat once one was let it in.

This means that it’s the third season a row where the club is fighting to avoid finishing as the worst team in the league. But, football is football, and there’s always another game to set things right.

That’s exactly what Saturday is about, especially with the team coming off a mini break in the season.

They will be taking on a Wexford team that is scrambling to keep their title aspirations alive as they look to become one of the top sides in the country once again.

STRONG START

The Youths started the season strongly by getting results against Shelbourne, Sligo Rovers, and Galway United.

All of this good work was undone with losses to Peamount United, Athlone Town, and Bohemians.

Their most recent game was at the Market Fields and they were held to a 2-2 draw with Treaty United, another blow to their hopes of bringing the league trophy back to Wexford after being away for five years.

It wasn’t supposed to be like this. They re-signed Republic of Ireland international Rianna Jarrett in the offseason and there was a genuine expectation that a title charge was building in the south-east of the country.

All of this just means that Wexford will be twice as motivated to get something at Turner’s Cross against a struggling City team that has only found the net twice at home all season.

Once this game is over, the two teams will meet again next Wednesday evening at Ferrycarrig Park, with kick-off set for 19:45pm.