Cork U20s to have full deck to choose from for All-Ireland final

Cork U20 hurling manager Ben O’Connor is grateful to currently have a clean bill of health as the side prepare for next Sunday week’s All-Ireland final against Offaly.

While David Cremin was forced off injured in the Munster final win over Clare a fortnight ago, the Midleton man is available while Kevin Lyons and Cillian Tobin, who missed part of the campaign, are also passed fit.

“Touch wood, we have no-one [injured] at the moment,” O’Connor said, “hopefully it stays that way.

“We've been lucky enough regarding injuries all year. At the start of the year we had a few fellas who picked up injuries, but since the championship started we haven't had too many so hopefully that will go on for the next couple of weeks.”

For Cork’s last two matches, Eoin Downey has been unavailable due to the GAA’s rules around U20 players operating at senior level. The Glen Rovers man can play in the final in Thurles on June 4, though and O’Connor is naturally please.

“No matter what happens at the weekend [in Cork’s senior game with Limerick], he's available now,” he said.

“That's great, we'll just forget about that now and drive on. Once we got to the final, that was the main thing. It would have been a killer to not be in a final after missing him for a couple of games earlier on.

“So, look, that's done and dusted. We'll forget about that. That's one chip off the shoulder now so we'll have to work on something else to get fellas going again!”

The game had initially been scheduled for tomorrow but Offaly’s involvement in the Joe McDonagh Cup final against Carlow meant it had to go back. The benefit of Downey being available as a result is slightly off-set by the fact that some players begin the Leaving Certificate the following Wednesday.

While O’Connor accept that that’s not ideal, he is at least hopeful that the U20/senior situation can be resolved.

“We're not going to have a fella out seven nights a week because we wouldn't get the best out of him,” he says.

“In January and February the Harty fellas didn't train with us on a Tuesday night, the colleges fellas didn't train with us on a Thursday, but they did it vice versa. We were able to manage that. Then you had the likes of Downey playing on a Thursday night with UCC and with Cork on a Sunday. I don't see much difference from that time of year to now. It's just a poor rule that has been put in.

“Hopefully they'll have a look at it so it won't be a talking point again next year. It hasn't affected us because we're in the final, so there are no regrets and no ifs when we look back on the thing."