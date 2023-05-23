Douglas too strong despite late Killeagh charge in RedFM HL Div 1

Killeagh 1-18

Douglas 2-17

Douglas held out against a late Killeagh charge to win by two in a thrilling RedFM Hurling League Division 1 clash on Tuesday night.

The visitors started strongly, as the first 10 minutes saw Douglas outscore Killeagh five points to three, with Cian Baldwin scoring twice in that period.

From there, Douglas took control, as scores from Mark O’Connor, Shane Burke and Conor Kingston put them five ahead inside 15 minutes. A reply from Dylan McCarthy was quickly cancelled out by Baldwin, who was outstanding for the visitors.

Killeagh's Mikey Fitzgerald ahead of Cian Baldwin of Douglas Picture: Howard Crowdy

McCarthy once again split the posts from a free, but a tidy finish from Fionán Barry saw Douglas get the first goal of the game. Andrew O’Connell almost made it two goals in two minutes, but his powerful strike hit off the crossbar and went back into play.

Douglas keeper Donal Maher increased their lead to eight with his long-range effort. Kingston produced another sublime score, as he also raised the white flag from distance, before Dinny Walsh replied with his incredible solo effort on the eve of half-time.

With the hosts trailing 0-9 to 1-13 at the break, it was imperative they started the second period strongly. Douglas stayed in control though, scoring three points in the first 10 minutes, leaving Killeagh 10 behind with 20 minutes remaining.

Killeagh slowly started to reduce Douglas’ lead, as wing-back George Walsh pointed for the east Cork side, before a trio of McCarthy frees suddenly had the gap down to six with 10 minutes to go.

Douglas substitute Charlie Lucas delivered the knockout punch just five minutes after his introduction, as he received the ball from Burke before netting their second goal.

Killeagh's Ryan McCarthy attempts to hold off a challenge from Niall Hartnett of Douglas Picture: Howard Crowdy

Ryan McCarthy’s breath-taking sideline cut from 50 metres out lifted the hosts, before Dylan McCarthy raised the white flag twice more. Substitute Andy Leahy bagged a goal, giving Killeagh an additional time lifeline.

They kept going but could only manage one more score with just seconds on the clock. Killeagh are now without a point after seven league games, while Douglas moved up to third.

Scorers for Killeagh: D McCarthy 0-10 (0-5 f), A Leahy 1-0, G Leahy, D Walsh 0-2 each, R McCarthy 0-2 (0-1 f, 0-1 sideline), S Walsh, G Walsh 0-1 each.

Douglas: M O’Connor 0-5 (0-3 f, 0-1 65), C Kingston 0-4, F Barry 1-1, C Baldwin 0-3, C Lucas 1-0, S Burke, D Maher, B Hartnett, A O’Connell 0-1 each.

KILLEAGH: P O’Neill; J Fogarty, P O’Brien, D O’Brien; R McCarthy, K Murphy, G Walsh; M Fitzgerald, C Fitzgerald; D Walsh, S Walsh, S Smiddy; D McCarthy, G Leahy, E Lane.

Subs: R Sinclair for M Fitzgerald (36), K Budds for Lane (44), E Keniry for S Walsh (47), A Leahy for Smiddy (52).

DOUGLAS: D Maher; N Walsh, B O’Neill, K McSweeney; C Lucey, E Cadogan, S Donegan; B Hartnett, C Baldwin; C Kingston, M O’Connor, N Hartnett; A O’Connell, S Burke, F Barry.

Subs: D Kelly for Cadogan (19, inj), S O’Donoghue for Walsh (h-t), B O’Connor for Kingston (44), C Lucas for O’Connell (48), C O’Donovan for N Hartnett (52), A O’Connell for Burke (55), K O’Neill for Maher (58).

Referee : Willie Wallis (Aghada).