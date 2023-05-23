All-Ireland SFC: Cork eye Brian Hurley's return for crunch Louth game on Saturday

CORK have mixed news on the injury front ahead of their All-Ireland SFC Group 1 opener against Louth at Pairc Tailteann in Navan on Saturday at 3pm.

Cathail O’Mahony’s return from a hamstring injury has been delayed but joint-captain Brian Hurley is back training and in the mix for a starting role.

Cork will include Pat Doyle from Knocknagree in their panel as back-up keeper to Micheal Aodh Martin following an injury to Chris Kelly.

The Rebels’ scoring potential up front was reflected in their number 1 ranking across three divisions of the league with only Division 4 Leitrim bettering their tally of 14 goals and 95 points.

And Cork achieved this level of notoriety without the influential O’Mahony, who suffered a serious hamstring injury at the end of February and hasn’t played since.

The star forward was performing on three fronts early in the season, helping UCC to a famous Sigerson Cup triumph and his hurling club Ballygiblin to All-Ireland junior success.

O’Mahony’s hectic schedule restricted him to just a couple of appearances off the bench for Cork, the last 10 minutes of the opening game against Meath and the second-half of the Kidare game, when the Mitchelstown player scored 1-1.

He missed the remaining games against Dublin, Limerick, Clare, Louth and Derry in addition to the Munster championship tie in Ennis.

Hurley sat out last three games, Louth and Derry in the league and the Clare championship match, due to a shoulder problem.

Up until then, the Castlehaven great had contributed 1-16, seven frees and two ‘marks’ from his five appearances to be second in the scoring charts behind Steven Sherlock, who led the way with 0-32, 20 frees and a couple of ’45s.

The over-reliance on the St Finbarr’s sharp-shooter became evident in the 0-14 to 0-13 championship loss to the Banner, when only three other players got on the scoring sheet, a point apiece from defenders Rory Maguire and Kevin O’Donovan and attack leader Sean Powter, who was the team’s highest goal-scorer in the league with four.

Cork hit the net 14 times in all with Conor Corbett, Mattie Taylor and Ian Maguire claiming two apiece and Eoghan McSweeney and Colm O’Callaghan chipping in with one each in addition to strikes from O’Mahony and Hurley.

The goals dried up towards the latter end, though, Louth and Clare managing clean sheets in their outings and Cork’s lone goal in that period was Maguire’s late equaliser in the 1-14 each draw with champions Derry at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Cork inform Croke Park of their team selection on Thursday and they, in turn, make them public at 10am on Friday.

While Cork tackle a seven-week gap since their Clare game, Louth were weaving their way through a Leinster campaign, which took in three games, including a semi-final against Offaly which went to extra-time.

But it was the concession of five goals to Dublin in the final which surprised most observers, manager Mickey Harte veering widely off script in a major tactical change from the norm.

Louth not only pushed up on Steven Cluxton’s kick-outs but around the pitch as well only to be glaringly exposed at the back as Dublin dominated around the middle and simply over-ran their opponents. Expect Harte to revert to type on Saturday.

FIXTURES: SATURDAY: All-Ireland SFC: Group 1: Louth v Cork, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm.

Group 2: Armagh v Westmeath, Athletic Grounds, 4.45.

Group 4: Derry v Monaghan, Celtic Park, 7pm.

SUNDAY: Group 3: Dublin v Roscommon, Croke Park, 4pm.

JUNE 3: Group 1: Cork v Kerry, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 3pm.

Group 2: Westmeath v Galway, Mullingar, 5pm; Tyrone v Armagh, Healy Park, Omagh, 7pm.

Group 3: Kildare v Dublin, Nowlan Park, 5pm.

Tailteann Cup: Group 1: Cavan v Offaly, Pearse Park, 3pm; London v Laois, Parnell Park, 3pm.

Group 2: Meath v Down, Parnell Park, 1pm; Tipperary v Waterford, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 1pm.

JUNE 4: All-Ireland SFC: Group 1: Mayo v Louth, Castlebar, 2pm.

Group 3: Roscommon v Sligo, Dr Hyde Park, 3pm.

Group 4: Monaghan v Clare, Clones, 2pm; Donegal v Derry, MacCumhaill Park, 4pm.

Tailteann Cup: Group 3: Limerick v Wicklow, Portlaoise, 1pm; Longford v Carlow, Portlaoise, 3pm.

Group 4: Wexford v Leitrim, Parnell Park, 3pm; Fermanagh v Antrim, Athletic Grounds, 3pm.