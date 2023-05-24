Lily O’Keeffe on the spot for Hall win over Kinsale B in CWSSL U14 plate final

Douglas Hall B 1 Kinsale B 0

DOUGLAS Hall B’s Lily O’Keeffe’s penalty 23 minutes into the game against Kinsale B was the difference between the sides as they captured the U14 Plate in front of a large crowd at MTU.

Kinsale pressed forward from the start and kept Douglas Hall in their own half for the first five minutes of the game, winning no less than three corners during that time.

However, it was Douglas Hall who had the best chance in the sixth minute when Olivia McGowan managed to break behind the Kinsale defence only to be tackled by Sarah Young 15 yards from goal at the expense of a corner.

A good move by Kinsale involving a number of players in the 15th minute resulted in Roisin Kirwan’s effort from 15 yards being well saved by the Douglas Hall keeper Hollie Bruton and had another chance moments later only to be intercepted just outside the area by a Douglas Hall defender.

In the 22nd minute, Douglas Hall’s Lily O’Keeffe who ran toward goal but sent her effort just inches wide.

Douglas Hall B captain Olivia McGowan and goalscorer Lily O'Keeffe. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Within a minute were awarded a penalty when Olivia McGowan was brought down in the area with O’Keeffe converting from the spot to give Hall the lead.

Kinsale pressed forward with the Hall keeper Hollie Bruton doing well to dive at the feet of Kinsale’s Jill McSweeney just in front of goal while at the other end, the Kinsale keeper Lucy Carmody did likewise from Douglas Hall’s Lily O’Keeffe.

Kinsale pressed forward with the Hall keeper again denying Roisin Kirwan in front of goal, but it was Douglas Hall who held a slender lead at the break.

Both teams looked for dominance in midfield but were very evenly matched across the field with very few chances being created in the second half.

Kinsale hunted an equaliser, but Douglas Hall held firm with four good chances falling to Kinsale’s Penny Murphy, Mia Cotter, Ella O’Brien and Hannah Murphy all of which were well covered by Holly Bruton in the Douglas Hall goal.

In the end, Douglas Hall held out with the PTSB Plate trophy being presented to Douglas Hall captain Olivia McGowan from Maria McGrath of the CWSSL with Kinsale’s Nancy O’Connor receiving the Player of the Match Award.

DOUGLAS HALL B: Holly Bruton, Beth McLaughlin, Suzy Russell, Leah Maher, Onagh Smithers, Ruth Kingston, Kelly Gibson, Mia O’Regan, Adrianna Lannon, Lilly O’Keeffe, Olivia McGowan, Ava O’Mahony, Carly Russell, Caoimhe O’Mahony, Ali Power, Ghazel Saqqa.

KINSALE B: Lucy Carmody, Charlotte O’Driscoll, Hannah Darby, Sarah Young, Izzy O’Dwyer, Nancy O’Connor, Hannah Murphy, Roisin McCarthy, Roisin Kirwan, Jill McSweeney, Penny Murphy, Alannah Kenny, Mia Cotter, Ella O’Brien, Hannah Minihane, Mary Healy.

Referee: Hector Ramierez