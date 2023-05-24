Cathedral Celtic into Challenge Cup semi after exciting win over Shandon Celtic

Cathedral Celtic 3 Shandon Celtic 2

CATHEDRAL Celtic managed to edge out Shandon Celtic in a closely fought City Challenge Cup semi-final at the Mayfield Community School over the weekend.

But, it took an energy-sapping performance to get the better of their neighbours in a contest that was evenly matched over the 90 minutes.

After a tentative start, Shandon’s Paul O’Driscoll had to get in a solid block to deny John Corcoran an effort on goal.

A terrific ball then from Derek Heaphy reached John Corcoran who forced Marc O’Donovan to a solid save.

With 12 minutes gone, Cathedral took the lead when Cian Madden collected from Michael Phillips before turning his marker to drill low into the corner.

Then, after a speculative effort from Graham Hosford flew over at one end, Cian Madden won possession before firing across goal with a low effort.

A great chance fell for Shandon when from Damien Morey’s free kick, Ian Shellard headed narrowly wide while unattended at the far post.

Cathedral Celtic's captain Robbie Rourke (right) with Shandon Celtic's captain Glen Cambridge, accompanied by referee Ken O'Driscoll. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Shandon were to rue this missed opportunity as Cathedral doubled their advantage when Michael Peters exchanged passes with John Corcoran before slamming home on 25.

Minutes later; Jordan O’Connor had to punch clear from William McCarthy’s in-swinging corner and when it fell for Jamie Gardiner outside the box, he rifled over.

John Corcoran then showed neat control before swivelling, but Alan O’Driscoll got a foot in, to deny him a strike on target.

A chance fell for Cathedral next, but from a corner, Michael Peters headed straight into the arms of Marc O’Donovan.

O’Donovan had to put his body firmly behind a stinging effort by John Corcoran from a free kick as he collected at the second time of asking.

And when William Corcoran got the better of the advancing Marc O’Donovan, he slid wide of an open target with a left-footed effort.

But it was 3-0 to Cathedral when Michael Peters set up John Corcoran to crack a low effort into the far corner on 44 minutes.

Lovely build-up play from Shandon followed when Cian O’Driscoll worked it on to Shellard who played it inside for William McCarthy.

McCarthy then picked out the available Glen Cambridge who struck wide of the target.

Shandon brought themselves back into the contest though after that when from Damien Morey’s delivery, Cian O’Driscoll’s effort came back off the bar and when it fell for William McCarthy, he drilled home from inside the box on the stroke of half-time.

After a lively start to the second period, what a chance fell for Shandon when a mix-up in the Cathedral defence allowed Ian Shellard a pathway through on goal, but he was denied by a superb block from Jordan O’Connor.

Almost immediately afterwards, Marc O’Donovan was forced to turn a low effort ‘round the post from John Corcoran.

Shandon were then reduced to ten men when Eric Dorgan was shown a straight red by referee Ken O’Driscoll.

This numerical disadvantage did not deter Shandon from their attacking intent and from Damien Morey’s free kick, Shellard headed wide while unattended.

Soon after, Jamie Gardiner worked at getting some space for himself, but lost control and with it – a half chance.

Shandon Celtic's William McCarthy in action against Cathedral Celtic at the Mayfield Community School. Picture: Barry Peelo.

When play shifted to the other end, Darren Heaphy fired over after John Corcoran’s effort was blocked by Alan O’Driscoll.

The tie ebbed and flowed now fairly frequently and when Cian Madden helped on to John Corcoran, the striker rifled wide.

Cathedral had a narrow escape next when Ian Shellard saw his header from William McCarthy’s cross, touched on to the post by Jordan O’Connor.

Despite having ten men, Shandon were pressing hard to get back into the game and in fortuitous circumstances, found themselves reducing the arrears when Jordan O’Connor spilled into his own net from Damien Morey’s low cross to make it 3-2 on 77 minutes.

But, in the end, Cathedral held on to book their place in the City Challenge Cup final.

CATHEDRAL: Jordan O’Connor, Robbie Cunningham, Darren Horgan, Johnny O’Sullivan, Colin Farmer, Robbie Rourke, Cian Madden, Derek Heaphy, Michael Peters, John Corcoran, William Corcoran.

Sub: Darren Heaphy for Darren Horgan (60),

SHANDON: Marc O’Donovan, Liam Eager, Damien Morey, Paul O’Driscoll, Alan O’Driscoll, Graham Hosford, Colm Coveney, William McCarthy, Jamie Gardiner, Glen Cambridge, Ian Shellard.

Subs: Cian O’Driscoll for Colm Coveney (45), David Cummins for Jamie Gardiner (70), James Lordon for William McCarthy (73).

Referee: Ken O’Driscoll.