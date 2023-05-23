The Longshot: Red heroes need to get Cape ready

GRAHAM Rowntree could hardly have asked for a better motivational video in the run-up to the URC final in Cape Town next Saturday.

Following their win over Connacht in the city last Saturday week, the reigning champs were watching the final moments of the Leinster-Munster game to see who they would face in the decider.

What followed was caught on video and quickly made its way online: Stormers players celebrating wildly in a raucous way that suggested they had already retained their title.

Now, of course the first defence of the scenes was that they were not simply delighted to not to be playing Leinster, but it was more to do with securing a home decider.

That’s reasonable enough. South African sides have had to do a fair bit of travelling this season.

But they also have to account for Stormers hooker Joseph Dweba shouting ‘we’re gonna f*** them up’ after Jack Crowley’s drop goal had booked the Reds a return to Cape Town, where they became the first northern hemisphere team to beat the Stormers on their own patch last month.

But then Stormers coach John Dobson decided to address the issue at a press conference, where he said: “We were sitting in the DHL box, who are our amazing sponsors. And Munster are also a DHL-sponsored team.

“And suddenly, guys are saying, ‘Listen, Munster might win this.’

“We’re in the DHL box and DHL people were hoping that Munster would win because, imagine that: another DHL team in the DHL Stadium.”

DHL must have been proud that he delivered all that with a straight face!

It’s hard to say if Munster even need fuel like this for their biggest game in years.

This competition has gone through several name changes since they last won - their most recent silverware being when when they beat Leinster to win the Magners League back in 2011.

They are 2/1 to manage it, with the home side 1/2.

The two sides have met just twice before with Munster winning 34-18 at Thomond Park in October 2021 to add to the 26-24 win the last day.

Diarmuid Barron scored two tries in the first half in that excellent win in Cape Town with Shane Daly and Gavin Coombes getting tries after the break as Jack Crowley (two) and Ben Healy landed conversions to clinch a memorable victory that saw Stormers get a consolation touchdown and conversion in the last play of the game.

The big news announced yesterday is that Conor Murray, South African RG Snyman, Calvin Nash and Malakai Fekitoa have all been passed fit for the final

The quartet missed the team’s semi win over Leinster with head injuries but have been included in the 30-man travelling squad that leave today for the season finale having “completed the return to play protocols”.

Andrea Piardi has been announced as the referee for the match.

The Italian has enjoyed high-profile appointments over the past two seasons in the play-offs where he refereed two knockout games in 2022 and most recently Munster’s quarter-final win over Glasgow.

The 1-5 reasons why we deserve a bit of respect

IT’S ONLY fair to say we hadn’t had a strong showing in recent weeks on the tipping front.

Are there consequences to this? Are there heck.

On what I hoped would be a quick visit to Echo Towers recently for an in-and-out to grab one of the free buns I knew was lingering in the canteen because of a loose email about someone leaving, I bumped into one of the higher-ups of the organisation, a person in a loftier position than even the ever tolerant sports editor, who actually understands the complex intricacies of a bad streak.

Not this person.

They guided me by the elbow towards a room that I didn’t fail to notice had a lovely view of the road home.

“Are you feeling all right?” came the first question, asked with what I sensed was meaningful eye contact.

“In what sense?” I parried back.

“Well some of your recent recommendations have been very wide of the mark?” There was nothing to do but throw a few reassuring clichés at them, ‘will try to do better’, ‘redouble efforts’, ‘research more thoroughly, ‘source new insiders’.

They didn’t seem convinced but I at least sensed I wasn’t about to be dropped from my position as Leeside’s most esteemed tipster.

The grilling wasn’t over.

“We’re also concerned about your online presence.” I immediately started panicking, thinking that someone in the IT department was tracking the occasional browsing I did for short videos of consenting adults doing whatever they please.

But it was just something about getting more exposure on social media.

The traffic I was guiding towards the website wasn’t exactly chock-a-block apparently and my engagement with tweeters, ’grammers, Tiktokers, et al was non-existent.

I pleaded my case. This person, just like many readers out there, appeared to think that filling this betting page twice a week is the only job I have here at the paper.

Indeed it is not.

I’m also responsible for making the horoscopes less bleak. For the nine down clue in the crossword on Thursdays. I count the pages every night to make sure they are in the right order before the paper goes to print. I could go on and on, but I probably don’t have to now I’ve tipped two winners two weekends in a row.

Wexford go belly up

LA ROCHELLE would be forgiven for thinking their comeback from 17 points down would be the most amazing to occur on this island over the weekend.

But Westmeath were having none of that.

Has there ever been a more astonishing turnaround in intercounty hurling?

Fail to beat Kilkenny (1/2 to win the fixture) next weekend and the Yellowbellies could find themselves demoted to the Joe McDonagh Cup next season.

They, Westmeath and Antrim are all on three points at the foot of the Leinster table and both are evens for their clash on Sudnay.

Nuggets are unlikely to have a dip

BARRING a Wexford-like capitulation by either side (Denver played LA Lakers in the early hours of this morning) it will be the Nuggets versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs final.

The Colorado side have never even reached a final, nevermind won one, but will go into the best of seven decider against the three-time winners (should the Florida side overcome the Boston Celtics tonight; they are also 3-0 up in games) as 1/2 favourites, while Miami are 2/1.

Serbian giant Nikola Jokic is the main man for the Nuggets, while Jimmy Butler looks likely to guide the Heat underdogs past the Celts tonight.

Bright sparks

BRIGHTON host champions City tomorrow night and considering neither have much to play for it is probably worth backing the side from the south coast to prevail at 3/1.

Evan Ferguson bagged a brace at the weekend and it is 15/1 for his score first and the Seagulls to win this. It would be a fitting way to put a cap on the season for the Meath man.

The Bet

WELL, there really is only one bet we could possibly consider this weekend. A fortnight ago we tipped Munster to beat Leinster by 1-5 ponts at 12/1.

Bingo.

Last weekend we tipped La Rochelle and Mr O’Gara to beat Leinster by 1-5 points at 8/1.

Bango.

Watching that bet click while surrounded by Leinster fans in a pub in Killarney was especially pleasing.

It will be no surprise when we recommend the Reds to topple the Stormers by 1-5 points at 13/2.