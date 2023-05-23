The Longshot: Red heroes need to get Cape ready

IT’S ONLY fair to say we hadn’t had a strong showing in recent weeks on the tipping front.
Are there consequences to this? Are there heck.
On what I hoped would be a quick visit to Echo Towers recently for an in-and-out to grab one of the free buns I knew was lingering in the canteen because of a loose email about someone leaving, I bumped into one of the higher-ups of the organisation, a person in a loftier position than even the ever tolerant sports editor, who actually understands the complex intricacies of a bad streak.
Not this person.
They guided me by the elbow towards a room that I didn’t fail to notice had a lovely view of the road home.
“Are you feeling all right?” came the first question, asked with what I sensed was meaningful eye contact.
“In what sense?” I parried back.
“Well some of your recent recommendations have been very wide of the mark?” There was nothing to do but throw a few reassuring clichés at them, ‘will try to do better’, ‘redouble efforts’, ‘research more thoroughly, ‘source new insiders’.
They didn’t seem convinced but I at least sensed I wasn’t about to be dropped from my position as Leeside’s most esteemed tipster.
The grilling wasn’t over.
“We’re also concerned about your online presence.” I immediately started panicking, thinking that someone in the IT department was tracking the occasional browsing I did for short videos of consenting adults doing whatever they please.
But it was just something about getting more exposure on social media.
The traffic I was guiding towards the website wasn’t exactly chock-a-block apparently and my engagement with tweeters, ’grammers, Tiktokers, et al was non-existent.
I pleaded my case. This person, just like many readers out there, appeared to think that filling this betting page twice a week is the only job I have here at the paper.
Indeed it is not.
I’m also responsible for making the horoscopes less bleak. For the nine down clue in the crossword on Thursdays. I count the pages every night to make sure they are in the right order before the paper goes to print. I could go on and on, but I probably don’t have to now I’ve tipped two winners two weekends in a row.
LA ROCHELLE would be forgiven for thinking their comeback from 17 points down would be the most amazing to occur on this island over the weekend.
But Westmeath were having none of that.
Has there ever been a more astonishing turnaround in intercounty hurling?
Fail to beat Kilkenny (1/2 to win the fixture) next weekend and the Yellowbellies could find themselves demoted to the Joe McDonagh Cup next season.
They, Westmeath and Antrim are all on three points at the foot of the Leinster table and both are evens for their clash on Sudnay.
BARRING a Wexford-like capitulation by either side (Denver played LA Lakers in the early hours of this morning) it will be the Nuggets versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs final.
The Colorado side have never even reached a final, nevermind won one, but will go into the best of seven decider against the three-time winners (should the Florida side overcome the Boston Celtics tonight; they are also 3-0 up in games) as 1/2 favourites, while Miami are 2/1.
Serbian giant Nikola Jokic is the main man for the Nuggets, while Jimmy Butler looks likely to guide the Heat underdogs past the Celts tonight.
BRIGHTON host champions City tomorrow night and considering neither have much to play for it is probably worth backing the side from the south coast to prevail at 3/1.
Evan Ferguson bagged a brace at the weekend and it is 15/1 for his score first and the Seagulls to win this. It would be a fitting way to put a cap on the season for the Meath man.
WELL, there really is only one bet we could possibly consider this weekend. A fortnight ago we tipped Munster to beat Leinster by 1-5 ponts at 12/1.
Bingo.
Last weekend we tipped La Rochelle and Mr O’Gara to beat Leinster by 1-5 points at 8/1.
Bango.
Watching that bet click while surrounded by Leinster fans in a pub in Killarney was especially pleasing.
It will be no surprise when we recommend the Reds to topple the Stormers by 1-5 points at 13/2.