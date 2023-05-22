The Golden Gloves Boxing Club are the best in Cork

AMIDST scenes of pride and jubilation, the Golden Gloves Boxing Club based in Churchfield were last week presented with the Cork Boxing Club of the Year Award.

The sponsor Dan O’Connell made the presentation of the Victor J. Aston Cup to Head Coach and Founder member of the Club John Morrissey.

This magnificent Cup represents the Silver Symbol of Club success, and is named after a man who gave outstanding service to the development of Amateur Boxing in Cork.

Each year three Clubs are shortlisted for consideration.

The criteria for ultimate success is based on three closely scrutinised considerations.

Dan O'Connell presents the Cork Boxing Club of the year trophy to the Head Coach of Golden Gloves Boxing Club, John Morrissey

These are judged on the fundamental principles which were applied by the late Victor Aston when he was President of both the Cork County Board and the Munster Council.

The judging panel of three is made up of a member of the Cork Ex-Boxers Association, a member of the Cork Boxing Fraternity Association and the Chairman of the panel is Dan O’Connell a former President of the Cork County Boxing Board.

The three components for consideration are, how a Club conducts its business in the promotion of the Sport, how a Club applies a high standard of discipline and sportsmanship within the Club, and as ambassadors for the Club during competitive competition at Championships and Tournaments.

The third core value is the success achieved by the Club during the season.

This Cup was inaugurated in 2017 with Mayfield B.C. being the first winners, the next two years in a row Togher B.C. were the proud holders of the prestigious accolade, the following year it was suspended due to Covid.

On the resumption in 2022 Brian Dillons took the coveted Title, and this year five years after its inception the Cup rests in one of the most progressive Clubs on Leeside.

Golden Gloves is a well organised and well managed Club, and is attracting young male and female athletes who want to compete in the Sport of Boxing, and at the highest level.

John Morrissey has enjoyed a long career in the Sport. He was coached by two of Cork’s Greatest Boxing Coaches, Tommy Kelleher and Albe Murphy.

Morrissey has no hesitation in declaring Tom Kelleher as the best in the business, elaborating on this statement he said, Tommy gets the young boxers to concentrate on doing the basics well, he removes the complications and keeps it simple.

Then he added “Allows a young athlete to express themselves naturally while developing their own style,” adding enthusiastically that’s how so many boxers have become champions under Tommy’s tuition.

On the Club scene John Morrissey has seen many clubs come and go over the last forty years, however, he believes that the best Club set up in Cork in recent years has been the Togher Club operating under Head Coach Shane Forde.

Togher were the winners of the Cork Club of the Year two years in a row.

John Morrissey was intrigued by their set up and sought basic advice from the Togher Head Coach.

Bibi Long, Dan O'Connell, John Morrissey, and Shane Cunningham with the Club of the Year Cup won by Golden Gloves

Accordingly, he implemented much of what he learned and ultimately he has now guided his Club to the status of becoming King Pins of Cork Boxing.

Morrissey is both grateful and fortunate to have a team of dedicated coaches working with him at the Golden Gloves Club.

These include his nephews Lee Morrissey and John Morrissey junior, Shane Cunningham, Paul Murry and Conor Crowley.

The training sessions at the Club are worked in a form of roster, which ensures all ages and grades are catered for on a very professional basis.

John Morrissey has been a long time on the road to the National Stadium in Dublin.

He has experienced the Holy Grail of Irish Boxing from every possible angle.

As a former Irish senior or elite international, he has mixed it with the best in the ring.

This experience has benefited the many young boxers he has trained over many years.

While he can reflect on many great occasions, the one that stands out for him was seeing his daughter Saoirse as a thirteen-year-old representing Ireland at International level. This was a great day for all the Morrissey family. Saoirse was subsequently presented with an International Pennant by the President of the Cork County Boxing Board.

The Golden Gloves Club is now a very pro-active club and participates in many tournaments.

The Club has enjoyed great success in the County, Munster and National Championships.

In addition, the Club has enjoyed great success in Dungarvan and in United States last year.

Morrissey has the distinction of being the last coach to bring an elite title in men’s Boxing in Cork.

This followed Thomas Mc Carthy being declared a National Champion in 2018.

Morrissey followed this by coaching Aron O’Donohue to win a Senior Title last year and in the same season guided Brian Long to win a Senior Novice Title for the Club.

These three National Titles represent the hallmark of outstanding achievement and have helped to enhance the standard of Cork Boxing since their establishment five years ago.

The Golden Gloves Boxing Club, have made constant progress both inside and outside the ring, their rise has been spectacular and they are worthy winners of the 2023 Cork Boxing Club of the Year.