Three key factors that Cork must get right against Limerick

With an identical record and only each other left to play, Cork and Limerick will do battle to decide who will advance to the All-Ireland stages and who will crash out of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Cork’s one-point defeat to Clare last time out saw the Banner guarantee a place in the Munster Final, while Tipperary, Limerick and Cork all remain within a shout.

Though a heart-breaking result and a score line that reflects the competitiveness of the Munster Championship, Cork were fortunate to be in with a chance of victory.

Clare hit seven wides in the first half, and with Tony Kelly and Shane O’Donnell surprisingly inaccurate from placed balls, Aidan McCarthy’s three first half scores were the only white flags that Clare raised from frees. Had the hosts been more clinical, it could have been a very different game.

AERIAL DUELS

Against Clare, Cork severely struggled to deal with the high ball. The Rebels lost countless aerial duels, including a pivotal one that led to Tony Kelly’s first goal.

Damien Cahalane’s decision to try and catch the sliotar instead of bat it saw the ball slip through his hand, where Kelly was armed and ready to pounce.

Cork weren’t strong enough in the air and were slow to react to loose balls. It resulted in many turnovers, and ultimately played a significant part in Cork’s defeat. It was also a problem in the draw with Tipperary.

PUCKOUTS

Robbie OFlynn of Cork is tackled by Kyle Hayes and Gearóid Hegarty of Limerick. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

One of Cork’s biggest issues at Cusack Park stemmed from their own possession. Often, Patrick Collins’ was forced to go short with his puckouts, as the forwards lacked movement at times. When that energy was there, Collins’ puckouts were often inaccurate at long range, and when he did hit a Cork forward, it still wasn’t enough.

Aside from Seamus Harnedy and at times Patrick Horgan, the Rebels were largely unconvincing in the air against Clare.

The forwards must show more urgency and desire when looking for the ball, and Collins has got to make it as easy for them as possible – especially against a team like Limerick.

The Rebels will be severely punished by the Treaty if they continue to turn it over in the wasteful manner which they did last weekend. Cork were fortunate that Clare did hit so many wides, though it’s unlikely that they’ll get a similar opportunity this Sunday.

Limerick seldom lack the long-range precision that has been a key feature in their last three All-Ireland wins.

DESIRE

Cork will have to show that they want this win. Limerick are in a situation where they’ve got their backs to the wall and are yet to make it out of second gear in the Munster Championship.

Their “invincibility” seems to be fading away with every fixture, and Cork have now been handed the opportunity to eliminate the Treaty from the competition entirely. All they need to do is win.

Limerick's Tom Morrissey with Ciaran Joyce of Cork. Picture: Evan Treacy

There’s just one problem. Limerick played seven games in the Championship last year, and their biggest win was their 11-point victory over Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. In 2021, they played four Championship games, beating Cork by 16 points in that final. Once again – Limerick’s biggest win of the season.

The difference is that in the past two seasons, Limerick were unbeaten, and never looked like they’d be anything other than All-Ireland champions. This year something isn’t clicking for John Kiely’s men.

They’re not playing at their best, and if Cork can capitalise on that, the All-Ireland championship is anyone’s game.

If that’s not enough to fire this team up, Cork deserve to be eliminated.