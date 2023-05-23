Captain wins Carey memorial Draghunt

CAPTAIN James bounced back to form to win the Jimmy Carey Memorial Senior Draghunt at Bottle Hill on Sunday.

Trained by Barry O’Keeffe of Shanakiel Harriers this hound has produced some sterling performances in this campaign and he had to dig deep to see off championship leader Authority of Northern Hunt.

Trina and Ken Long’s Blue Lad is a useful hound and has been a great servant to their kennel and once again he showed his determination when snatching third ticket.

Jamie’s Gem is another super consistent runner for Clogheen trainer Aaron Freyne and she finished fourth ahead of clubmate Not Now Zola and Blue Lad.

Reports from the vantage points suggested the hounds drove the hunt at pace but the winner showed with the lead and had plenty of fuel in the tank to hold off all comers.

Speaking after the draghunt the winning trainer Barry O’Keeffe praised his hound's resilience in clinching his fifth win of the season.

O’Keeffe said: “When you train a hound and he is still doing the business as a five-year-old there is always special pride and as I said on a number of occasions he has done us proud from the moment he came into our kennel.”

Cork Draghunting: Sean Hennessy with Tex of the IHT winner of the Jimmy Carey memorial Senior Maiden Draghunt at Bottle Hill.

There was joy for the father-and-son partnership of Sean and Joe Hennessy when their hound Tex won the Senior Maiden Draghunt.

By virtue of this win Tex is now promoted to the Senior ranks and his recent form suggests he will be capable of mixing it with the big guns.

On this occasion the winner was led in by the Anthony and Denis Wall Mayfield trained Calvin’s Lad but found another gear near the tape to win by half a length.

The Gerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins trained Naoi from the Shanakiel Harriers club filled third ahead of Magic’s Boy, Tiger’s Boy and Comet.

Naturally, the winning kennel were buoyant after the draghunt.

“Pleased to get our fourth win of the season and now we will have to see how he adapts running with the Senior hounds,” said Sean Hennessy.

In the Puppy race the Troy and Ava O’Mahony Mayfield trained Hannah Banana continued with her recent vein of form when landing the spoils.

Once again this hound relied on her explosive finishing power to run out a three-length winner from litter brother Knock’s Boy trained by Michael Crowley of Shanakiel Harriers.

Another hound from this litter Slievemish Bounce filled third ahead of Faye’s Lad, Honeysuckle and Charlie Chaplin.

Breeding is now crucial for the survival of the sport and the first three hounds are from the Misty/Slievemish Spring line that is looking promising for all their trainers.

For the winning trainer Troy O’Mahony, it was a terrific performance from his hound. "It’s nice to get a win but I don’t get carried away as its just about enjoying your sport.”

RESULTS

Bottle Hill Senior: 1. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Authority (Northern Hunt); 3. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 4. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 5. Not Now Zola (Clogheen); 6. Blue Daisy (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers).

Senior Maiden: 1. Tex (IHT); 2. Calvin’s Lad (Mayfield); 3. Naoi (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Magic’s Boy (Mayfield); 5. Tiger’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Comet (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers).

Puppy: 1. Hannah Banana (Mayfield); 2. Knock’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Slievemish Bounce (Clogheen); 4. Faye’s Lad (Mayfield); 5. Honeysuckle (Clogheen); 6. Charlie Chaplin (Clogheen).