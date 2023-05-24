Suro Cars drive onto last eight of the Frank Linehan First Division Cup

Cork Hospitals 0 Suro Cars 2

SURO CARS knocked fancied Cork Hospitals out of the Frank Linehan Cup at the first hurdle following a well-deserved 2-0 win at the Farm last Sunday morning.

Two first-half goals, one from Joe Cullagh and an own goal, were enough for Suro whose best included Brian O’Connor, Paul O’Hea and Paul Moynihan.

Trend Micro 1 Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 0

Trend kept their season alive by accounting for Carrigaline Town by the narrowest of margins.

Rafael Barreiro netted the decisive goal midways through the second 45.

HBC Redemption Rovers 7 Telus International 4

HBC overcame Telus in a high-scoring encounter at the Fairfield.

After Callan Dempsey put Telus one up, David O’Sullivan equalized before Rovers swept into a 5-1 lead with further goals from O’Sullivan (2), Stuart McSweeney and Shane Deeney.

Adam Ricken added two more for HBC at the start of the second half only for Dempsey (2) and Darren O’Connor to get three back for the visitors.

The Glue Pot Passage 5 Longboats 6

Longboats edged out Passage by the odd goal in eleven after being 3-1 down and 5-3 up with Liam Cashman (3), Ray Murphy (2) and Louis Kendellen scoring in the 90.

Arc Rovers 9 Curry House Hungry Tigers 0

Arc eased through to the last eight courtesy of goals from Dean Cummins and Gavin McCarthy with three apiece, two from Brian Kelly and one from Dylan Cullinane.

Jackie O’Driscoll Premier Cup:

OBS 2 Marlboro Trust 3

Both teams who tasted relegation served up a thrilling contest at Crosshaven.

After Fletcher Fynn put OBS one up at the break and Nyall O’Brien doubled the lead on the hour, a brace from Daniel del Blanco levelled for Trust before Steve Moynihan struck the winner with ten minutes remaining.

The hosts pushed on for an equalizer but were denied by keeper Paudie Morris and the width of the crossbar.

Satellite Taxis 1 Doolan’s Cow 4

Holders Doolan’s Cow stand three matches away from a consecutive quadruple after an impressive 4-1 win over Satellite Taxis at Deerpark Secondary School.

Dylan O’Donoghue (2), Jamie Murphy and Tony O’Reilly scored for the winners with Jack O’Brien having earlier cancelled out O’Donoghue’s opener.

Doolan’s were denied further goals by some top-class goalkeeping from Satellite keeper Mike Holland who saved a penalty in the course of the second 45.

UCC United 4 Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rngs. 2

UCC, the 2015 winners, progressed at the expense of Valley Rangers with Adam Lannon (2), Eric Montgomery and Brice Pinel among the goals.

Valley replies came from Allan Carr and Jack Laczak.

Healy O’Connor Solicitors 1 Jay Bazz 3

Jay Bazz booked a last-eight spot following their 3-1 win over Healy’s at Garryduff.

Michael Coffey bagged two for the winners along with Steven Mulryan with Dan Sweeney on target for the hosts.

MID-WEEK ROUND-UP:

The First Division league campaign was wrapped with the final two matches taking place on Tuesday, May 16 last.

Trend Micro sealed a top-six finish by putting five past an under-strength Jason O’Neill Electrical.

José Guerra, Hannan Sheedy, Matias Rodrigues, Rafael Barreiro and Matheus Freire registered the goals.

Across the harbour Cork Hospitals took on Carrigaline Town. The Hospitals led 3-2 at half-time courtesy of goals from Kelvin Lynch, Chris Fawsitt and Tadhg Whelan before ending the campaign on a high with further goals from Jamie O’Neill, Dave Mullins, Conor O’Halloran and John Browne (2).

It was fitting that the evergreen Browne, who is a founder member, should sign off with a brace to celebrate his team’s promotion. James O’Leary and Eoin Field netted the goals for Carrigaline Town.