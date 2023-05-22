Cork must forget about Clare frustration and regroup for Limerick

HEARTBREAK they didn’t deserve, but Cork still lost to Clare in a sensational game at Cusack Park yesterday.

Cork looked like they had done enough to at least get the draw their overall performance deserved, only for Diarmuid Ryan to score a late point and break Rebels’ hearts — not the first time a Banner defender has done that.

Cork now need to re-group as they head to Limerick, knowing they have to get something from their final game against the All-Ireland champions.

When they reflect on the result one of the areas that manager Pat Ryan will have to look at is Cork’s second quarter display.

Having started well, and probably should have had more on the scoreboard between missed and wasted chances, they seemed to fall asleep in the second quarter.

Of course, you have to give Clare massive credit for that, but from a point where the sides were level five times, Cork were outscored 1-8 to 0-2, and in a cauldron-like Ennis that fired up the home side and their supporters.

They were now in control and probably would have wished the half-time whistle didn’t blow.

At that point, Clare were comfortable and in control. Ironically in the possession stakes, it was more or less even — 51% to the home side and 49% to Cork, so the Rebels were holding their own in that regard.

TURNOVERS

But it was in turnovers that Cork were losing out big time. In that second quarter, 1-4 of Clare’s scores came from turnovers, a stat that no doubt Ryan and his fellow selectors would have been well aware of heading to the dressing room.

Even at that, you can bet Clare manager Brian Lohan wouldn’t have been 100% happy with their first-half showing, especially with some of their shooting as they hit seven wides. Not a lot in the overall context, but it would have been the shot selection for some of them he wouldn’t have been happy with, as they had opportunities to carry the sliotar further and make it easier to score.

He would also have been well aware that a five-point lead at half-time is not huge in hurling so, like Cork, the emphasis would be on a good start to the second half.

Unfortunately, Clare got that with the foul on Shane O’Donnell leading to a penalty. That man, Tony Kelly, stepped up and made no mistake and with it, Cork’s chances of winning were starting to disappear.

Speaking of Kelly, he gave another sublime display for the Banner and one can only admire this gifted hurler.

By half-time he had 1-4 on the board, with the penalty bringing his second goal. He kept that up all through and not alone scored but also set up many of their other white flags.

Declan Dalton drives the sliotar down the field. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

But to sum up his game, just look at the 40th minute. Darragh Fitzgibbon was bearing down on the Clare goal and had Conor Cahalane inside to set up a potential goal. Who got the hook in to deny him the opportunity to do so — Kelly.

But the Rebels weren’t going away easily and they did win the third quarter, by two points and it set up a pulsating finish.

Massive credit to the Rebels for their response in the second half and when Horgan scored that free it looked like they had secured a least a point.

But it wasn’t to be and from one cauldron they head to another to keep their All-Ireland dreams alive.