Cork's promising season hanging by a thread after squandering momentum in Clare

CORK gallantly fought back from eight points down to draw level with Clare at a heaving Cusack Park, only to be denied by a laser long-ranger from Diarmuid Ryan at the death.

It means Cork’s championship hopes are now teetering on the brink.

They had gotten level three times down the stretch, but each time they allowed Clare the opportunity to regain the advantage. The visitors just never got the chance to lead themselves, which could have been crucial.

One of the big regrets and frustrations will be the fact that they allowed Clare players so much time and space in deep areas in the second half.

Diarmuid Ryan was the main beneficiary of this slack marking, him banging over three points from distance in the second half, and four in total.

That included the winner from 80 yards, which was wonderfully struck, even if he was under no pressure whatsoever.

Similarly, Cathal Malone was left open to regain Clare’s lead just after the Patrick Horgan goal in the 66th minute, while David McInerney also found himself in acres of space in the 64th and 66th minutes to clip over two more easy scores.

Considering Cork were having to work much harder for their scores down the other end these easy concessions were daggers to their hopes, as they effectively cancelled out huge efforts from Declan Dalton, Horgan and Shane Kingston.

The Cork team announcement had raised a few eyebrows earlier in the week, with many expecting a few changes before throw-in, but the Rebels ended up lining up as selected. In hindsight, Cork manager Pat Ryan will probably think that he left too much firepower on the bench, which contributed to Cork having too much of a mountain to climb.

Conor Cahalane celebrates his goal. Picture: John Sheridan/Sportsfile

Despite being completely cleaned out in that horrid second quarter Cork made no changes during this time. And considering Cork had come in with a stacked bench we would have been expecting a few alterations at the break.

PERPLEXING

It was a surprise that none were made, and also a bit perplexing that it took so long to introduce some of their biggest impact stars.

Shane Kingston was not sprung until the 43rd minute and we did not see Tim O’Mahony and Brian Hayes until the 60th and 67th minutes. Considering that Clare had lost full-back Conor Cleary in the first half Cork definitely missed a trick by not putting either the Newtownshandrum or the St Finbarr’s man in around the house immediately.

A few Cork players were in a bit of bother as well, with Tommy O’Connell in trouble on his wing, and Conor Lehane and Darragh Fitzgibbon struggling to get into the game, yet switches were resisted.

From the 16th minute until the half-time whistle Cork were outscored by 1-8 to 0-2, going from an encouraging four points up to a worrying five down in this period.

The key reason was that the Cork forwards were all losing their individual battles. Rory Hayes got completely on top of Horgan, in particular, while at the other end, Peter Duggan began causing Damien Cahalane huge problems in and around the square.

Tony Kelly would end the half with 1-4 from play, but it was his quickfire 1-1, after running on to two Duggan knock-downs, that comprehensively swung the momentum.

Ryan and his selectors would have been extremely frustrated to be going into the dressing room five in arrears considering Cork’s blistering start, and the fact that they created four excellent goal-scoring opportunities in the opening half to Clare’s one.

Unfortunately, they only stuck one of those, whereas Kelly buried the Banner’s sole sight on Patrick Collins’ goal.

To compound this, Kelly nailed a penalty within seconds of the restart. In 20 minutes Cork had gone from four up to eight down, and this ultimately cost them.

A draw probably would not have been of much use in terms of qualification for Cork, as a single point would have still meant that a win was still required at the Gaelic Grounds next Sunday.

However, that does not detract from the pain that will have been felt in the Cork dressing room after. A promising season is teetering on the brink.