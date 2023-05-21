Clare v Cork: Pat Ryan disappointed by result encouraged by fightback

While the result didn’t go Cork’s way, manager Pat Ryan felt his players deserved credit for the manner in which they battled back in the second half only to just lose out.

Down eight points early in the second half, the Rebels came back level but were never able to re-take the lead. It leaves everything riding on the game against Limerick next week.

“We’re obviously disappointed we didn’t get the result,” Ryan said, “and now it’s backs to the wall against Limerick next week, winner takes all.

“I’m very proud of our lads, we were eight points down early in the second half and they battled their way back.

“Clare were just a bit better than us on the day and they got the vital scores at the end to win the game.

“Obviously, we’ll need to win the Limerick game if we want to progress.”

After pulling back level three times, Cork immediately conceded the next score, with was a source of regret for Ryan.

“I think we gave away some handy scores that they got,” he said.

“Diarmuid Ryan got one, I think David McInerney got another one in the half-back line from an easy, quick puckout, David Fitzgerald got another one.

“They’re a very mature team, they’re around a long time. A draw wouldn’t really have done us anything, we’d have still had to win in Limerick next week.

“It was a bit disappointing, we got back level and there were two or three handy – I thought they were probably quick puckouts, in the modern day – and they got a couple of kind of loose scores, which was disappointing from our point of view.

“I’d be a bit disappointed from that side but I couldn’t be more proud of our fellas for the effort they gave.

“They played for the jersey, which is what they’ve been asking them to do all year.”

A key period was the second part of the first half, where Clare came from four points down to lead by five at half-time.

“We lost our shape a small bit in that part,” Ryan said.

“We had two or three goal opportunities in the first half that we didn’t take, that was probably the same against Tipperary.

“When you get those opportunities against these teams, you have to put them away. We’ve been trying to get goals but Clare are a very good team with very good support there.

“We’re just a bit disappointed that we couldn’t get the result today.”

Clare's Shane O'Donnell battling Rob Downey of Cork. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

When five points became eight on the resumption, things might have got even worse but Ryan felt the players stood up.

“We just got caught, [Ciarán] Joycey did well enough to try to defend it and obviously gave away a penalty in the end,” he said.

“From our side, we’re delighted with our lads that they showed great bottle and heart to play for the jersey after that.

“We had a couple of glorious opportunities for scores that we didn’t take, so we’re a bit disappointed with that.

“Look, we move on to Limerick next, that’s the nature of this thing, it’s a tough competition the way Munster is at the moment.

“We’ll pick ourselves up after today and be ready to go for next week.”