TV View: Cork hurlers showed huge heart but Clare took charge of their own destiny

BITTER disappointment for Cork losing to a late Diarmuid Ryan point that puts huge pressure on them for Sunday’s visit to play the All-Ireland champions Limerick.

It was evident before the game that host Joanne Cantwell and her guests Donal Óg Cusack, Joe Canning and Anthony Daly expected the cracker Clare and Cork served up.

Joe Canning felt that home advantage would swing it for Clare, Donal Óg suggested a draw and Anthony Daly backed his home county to do the business.

“It's very simple if Clare don’t get a result here they could be very well sitting next week with the progression in this championship out of their hands,” said Daly.

Surprisingly Joanne Cantwell swung from hurling to comments Donal Óg made recently about the Tailteann Cup.

"I am supposed to be here to speak about hurling but can I ask you do you think the teams are happy to be competing in this championship?

“On a final note, I have spent many years of life helping hurlers, Gaelic footballers and more recently camogie and ladies footballers so I think I have made my contribution to all."

The importance of Tony Kelly for Clare came in for special mention from Daly. "I think at this stage Tony is used to the pressure of being the Clare talisman and his contribution here today will be crucial."

Cork got off a great start and should have punished Clare in the opening 18 minutes but suddenly the pendulum swung and the Banner looked comfortable at the break when commanding a 1-13 to 1-8 lead.

Turnovers proved crucial as Cork conceded 1-4 in the opening half with Donal Óg rueing Cork’s inability to punish Clare when they dominated the early.

"Cork could have had another couple of goals as it was a very tense opening and Patrick Horgan will be disappointed that he didn’t finish when in on goal although it was debatable whether or not he was fouled in possession."

TK’s first-half contribution was praised by Canning.

“It’s almost taken for granted now in the manner Kelly contributes for Clare but to me, Cork haven’t man-marked him and you cannot give a quality player like him that much space and think you will not be punished."

The second half saw Cork show great character only to be done at the death by that Ryan point with Anthony Daly showing huge relief in the studio.

"It’s all joy here at the moment as this was a huge result and after the penalty, we went nine points ahead but credit to Cork they refused to die and in the end, there was nothing between the teams.

David Fitzgerald of Clare is tackled by Brian Roche of Cork. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

“The character of Clare were tested on a number of occasions and I must point out the shift that Shane O’Donnell put in when winning possession he wasn’t entitled to win.”

Donal Óg observed: "Hurling has changed as you are not safe with a nine-point lead and you could see the manner in which Cork battled their way back only to be denied by Ryan."

It was fitting the last word would come from Man of the Match Ryan, who in the words of Canning stood up when his team needed inspiration.

"To be honest this was a team effort and I am accepting it on behalf of a great squad who can now look forward to a Munster final."