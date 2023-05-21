Sun, 21 May, 2023 - 09:00

Blarney U17s land Teddy Healy Cup after a thriller with Douglas Hall

Aogan Quinlivan, Jack Brady and Ronan O’Keeffe hit the goals that turned the tide in Turner's Cross
The Blarney United U17 Premier team celebrating winning at Turner's Cross.

Kieran Doherty

Blarney United 3 Douglas Hall 2

Blarney won the Daly Industrial Supplies U17 Teddy Healy Cup with a victory over Douglas Hall at Turner's Cross.

The Hall had the better of the exchanges in the first halftime and led 2-0 courtesy of two fine strikes from Ronan O’Shea. However, Blarney were magnificent in the second half and added three goals by Aogan Quinlivan, Jack Brady and Ronan O’Keeffe to turn the game on its head.

Brian Newman of the Cork Youth League presenting the Man of the Match award to Blarney United’s Jack Brady after the U17 Teddy Healy Cup final at Turner's Cross.
Blarney were the first team to settle and came to scoring in the eighth minute when Jack Murray put in a dangerous cross, but Ronan O’Keeffe’s header sailed over the bar. Douglas had a decent chance a minute later when Dara O’Brien’s free from the edge of the box went inches over the bar. 

They came very close again to breaking the deadlock in the 14th minute, Louka Mohan sent in a delightful cross, but O’Brien saw his header come back off the post. The Hall took the lead 1-0 three minutes later, Ronan O’Shea latched on to a loose ball to calmly slot home. 

O’Shea showed all his skill when he skipped past two Blarney defenders, however, his superb cross got stuck between the feet of Mohan. Blarney keeper Alex Nailon was called into action in the 33rd minute when he rushed off his line to make a magnificent save from the Hall’s O’Shea as he was baring down on goal. 

The Hall increased their lead in the 40th minute, O’Shea turned his man at the edge of the box and his strike nestled in the back of the net. Darragh Lyons came close to getting a goal back for Blarney a minute before halftime, however, he was denied by a great save from Lucas Kennedy.

Blarney came out for the second half a different team as they were full of endeavour and they reduced the deficit six minutes from the restart when Aogan Quinlivan’s powerful effort flew into the roof of the net giving Kennedy no chance in the Hall goal. 

They came close to an equaliser in the 59th minute when Jack Murray’s free kick from 35 yards went inches over the bar. Blarney drew level four minutes later after a goalmouth scramble Jack Brady poked the ball home from close range. 

They took the lead 3-2 in the 76th minute, Brady put in a superb free and O’Keeffe swilled inside the box to score from close range. The Hall threw the kitchen sink at Blarney to try get that all-important goal. 

However, Lenihan and his back-line stood firm to see them lift the title after a magnificent second-half display.

Richie Brown of the Cork Youth League presenting the U17 Teddy Healy Cup to Blarney United captain Sean Lenihan at Turner's Cross.
BLARNEY UNITED: Alex Nailon, Robert Dooling, Aogan Quinlivan, Sean Lenihan, Jack Brady, Jack Murray, Ben O’Connell, Darragh Lyons, Ronan O’Keeffe, Aleez Aleke, Flynn O’Mahony.

Subs: Francis Dalebogek for Aleke (h-t), Cian Lawless for Flynn O’Mahony (83), Chris Costello for Murray (88).

DOUGLAS HALL: Lucas Kennedy, Ben Heas, Oisin Twohig, Dara O’Brien, Eoin Kelly, George Howard, Andrew Murray, Brian Lenihan, Ronan O’Shea, Louka Mohan, Rowan O’Kelly.

Subs: Ronan Twomey for Mohan (h-t), Eoin Gibson for O’Kelly (69). 

Referee: Dave Finnegan.

Assistants: Finn O’Sullivan, Timmy Kelleher.

