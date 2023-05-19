Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 21:51

Cobh Ramblers pegged back by Athlone Town at St Colman's Park

Home side twice took the lead but the Division 1 spoils were shared
Cobh Ramblers' Conor Drinan (second left) looks on as his header goes into the back of the Athlone Town net at St Colman's Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Jack McKay

Cobh Ramblers 2 Athlone Town 2

COBH Ramblers and Athlone Town shared the points on Friday night in St Colman’s Park, as the visitors battled back to net two equalisers in an exciting contest.

Cobh had the better of the chances early on and nearly found an opener in the 22nd minute through Wilson Waweru and Drinan. The former fed the ball through to Drinan, who found space on the edge of the box, but his effort struck the post and rebounded back into play.

The hosts finally got their reward three minutes later, as Cobh worked their way into the Athlone area, with Waweru once again causing trouble. The forward had space to shoot across goal, but he opted to lay it off to Luke Desmond, who curled it beautifully into the roof of the net to give the Ramblers a deserved lead.

They kept up the pressure though, as Frantz Pierrot received the ball from German Fuentes Rodriguez, before turning and firing at Lee Steacy from a tight angle. The Ramblers goalkeeper did well to curl it behind the posts.

The ensuing corner led to Athlone’s equaliser, as Cobh failed to deal with the high ball. It fell to Pierrot, who, amid the chaos, turned his man and fired into the bottom corner from inside the box.

Ramblers fought back and got their second on the cusp of half time, as Conor Drinan rose high, heading the ball into the top corner after Tiernan O’Brien’s fantastic cross.

At the beginning of the second period, Athlone substitute Adam Lennon found himself just outside the six-yard box with a fantastic opportunity to level the game, but his effort hit the post.

The Town levelled it for a second time at the hour mark, as Matthew Leal took a pop at Steacy from over 30 yards out. His effort was straight at the Rams keeper, but Steacy spilled the ball behind him and into his own net, a rare mishap for the experienced keeper.

Luke Desmond almost put Ramblers ahead for the third time in the 74th minute, as Waweru headed it down to the midfielder, who was all alone on the edge of the six-yard box. He struck a powerful volley, but it was excellently saved by Vladi Velikin.

Liam Kervick almost won it for the hosts in additional time, as he made a great run into the box, but his attempt at goal brushed off the post, and went wide of the target.

COBH RAMBLERS: L Steacy; M McCarthy, B Frahill, C Lyons, W Waweru (J Hegarty, 88), C Drinan (L Kervick, 80), D O’Sullivan Connell, L Desmond, D Holland (C Osorio, 84), T O’Brien, J Abbott.

ATHLONE TOWN: V Velikin, G Fuentes Rodriguz, N van Geenan (O Duffy, 84), P Hickey, A Connolly, F Pierrot, V Dolia (A Lennon, HT), H Abdikadir, J Campion-Hinds, N Zubkov (J Kavanagh, 63), M Leal (J McGlone, 75).

Referee: R Matthews (Kerry).

