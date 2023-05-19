Cork City Women struggle for wins with just three goals scored this season 

WINLESS, and with just three goals scored all year, Cork City FC get ready to host Wexford Youths at Turner’s Cross this Saturday, with kick-off set for 5pm.

With any sense of optimism around the club gone, Danny Murphy and his players now pick themselves up after going bottom of the league.

A 2-0 defeat to Sligo Rovers condemned City to the basement, but that is just the start of a long list of issues with a team that has just one point from nine games.

The only time they got any type of a result was against Treaty United at the Market Fields, and that created some sense of belief around the club.

That never got beyond the bus home from Limerick as they proceeded to lose their next five games, despite showing glimpses of promise.

This means that it’s the third season a row where the club is fighting to avoid finishing as the worst team in the league.

How has it come to this? How did a team go from a cup final in 2020 and finishing in fourth the season after, to just looking for a win after nine games while trying to navigate a -22 goal difference?

This is Cork, the city that will be celebrating at least two players at the Women’s World Cup later this year. Why doesn’t the country’s second city have a team competing at the highest level of the domestic game?

INCONSISTENT

City will collectively look to answer some of those questions against Wexford Youths, one of the most inconsistent teams in the league.

It wasn’t supposed to be like this. They brought back Republic of Ireland international Rianna Jarrett in the offseason and there was a genuine expectation that a title charge was building in the south-east of the country.

They used this feeling to get results against teams like Shelbourne, Sligo Rovers, and Galway United. All of this good work was undone with losses to Peamount United, Athlone Town, and Bohemians.

Their hopes for a title, something they last brought to Wexford in 2018, look far-fetched but none of that will matter this Saturday at 5pm in Turner’s Cross.

At least they held that belief, knowing that success was possible given the club’s history on the pitch.

All that City have going for them in that regard is a FAI Women’s Cup success from 2017, which looks more and more like a once-off with each passing year.

If a county with a population of around 150,000 can have a team competing in the Women’s Premier Division, why not Cork with over 500,000 people calling the county home?