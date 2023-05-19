Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 08:12

Eoin Downey free to play in All-Ireland U20 final as date for Offaly clash is set

Ben O'Connor's side will do battle with Faithful County in FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday, June 4
Cork's Eoin Downey in action against Conor Bowe of Tipperary in the Munster SHC game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Inpho/Ben Brady

Denis Hurley

The Cork U20 team will have senior star Eoin Downey available for the oneills.com All-Ireland U20HC final against Offaly, which will take place on Sunday, June 4 at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles.

The game will form a double-header with the All-Ireland minor final. The minor semi-finals are in Thurles this Saturday, with Cork facing Galway and Clare taking on Kilkenny.

The U20 decider had initially been due to be played on Saturday week, May 27, in a double-header with the Joe McDonagh Cup final but, as Offaly are involved in both games and Charlie Mitchell is a part of the senior and U20 teams, the Leinster champions sought a postponement.

While there are no restrictions on counties below the Liam MacCarthy Cup tier regarding the use of U20 players at senior level, Downey missed the U20 round-robin game against Limerick and Monday's Munster final win over Clare due to his senior commitments.

However, with the new date for the U20 final falling between the last round-robin game against Limerick on May 28 and any potential Munster final on June 11, Downey is free to play for Ben O'Connor's side.

