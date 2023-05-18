Former Cork City star Sean McLaughlin called up by Stephen Kenny to Irish squad

CORK'S Sean McLaughlin could be in line for his first senior Republic of Ireland call-up as he was included in a squad list for an upcoming training camp in Bristol.

The Hull City defender will link up with a group that also contains Chiedozie Ogbene, John Egan, and Adam Idah.

The call-up to the training camp comes after a successful season for McLaughlin with Hull City in the EFL Championship, a year that concluded with the Cobh native signing a new long-term contract at the MKM Stadium.

He was a key member of the Tigers squad that finished in 15th place in the EFL Championship and missed out on a place in the promotion play-offs by 11 points.

McLaughlin’s work was recognised by the supporters as he was voted Player of the Month for December 2022 and February 2023.

This call-up comes almost six years to the day that McLaughlin scored the goal to win UCC the Munster Senior League Premier Division title against Cobh Wanderers.

Ogbene’s inclusion in this Irish squad comes at the tail end of his current contract with Rotherham United.

The winger, who once lined out for College Corinthians and Tramore Athletic, could be looking for a new club this summer if he does not sign the new deal he was offered by the Millers.

The new contract has been described as the most ‘lucrative contract in their history’ and they are hoping this stops Ogbene moving to a Championship rival. There is also reported interest in the winger from clubs in Belgium and Turkey.

John Egan goes into this international window after helping Sheffield United return to the Premier League. The Blades finished in second place in the Championship, and that was enough to ensure top-flight football will be played at Bramall Lane later on this year.

Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne is not included as he is recovering from an injury. He is expected to return for next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar.

The Ireland training camp also includes Tom Cannon, who recently scored for the U21s during a 2-1 victory over Iceland at Turner’s Cross.

Bristol Training Camp Squad:

Max O'Leary (Bristol City), James Talbot (Bohemians), Brian Maher (Derry City);

Danny McNamara (Millwall), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Sean McLaughlin (Hull City);

Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Josh Cullen (Burnley), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Jason Knight (Derby County);

Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Tom Cannon (Everton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic).