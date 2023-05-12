Cork City must start being ruthless, game management is a major issue

DOWN to the bare bones; with three defenders, Cian Coleman, Ally Gilchrist, and Josh Honohan suspended, and Jonas Hakkinen doubtful because of injury, it’s going to be a difficult night for City.
Although they are limited in their choices, I feel City have to continue with the back-three set-up that they have operated since Liam Buckley took interim charge of team selection.
It’s difficult to preview this fixture without reflecting on the game against Dundalk.
Of course, decisions seemed to go against them in the final moments, with Honohan and Coleman being sent off, but it cannot go unnoticed either that, for the third time this season, City failed to hold on to a lead in the dying moments of a game.