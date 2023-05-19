Tom O’Sullivan reflects on an eventful first year as Neptune chairman

TOM O’Sullivan has just completed a first year as chairman as one of the oldest and most famous basketball clubs.

That is Neptune Basketball Club, who under his watch have just celebrated its 75th year in basketball. He is a very proud man. Proud of the club and proud of what he and his committee achieved on and off the court this year.

Despite Neptune failing to bring any silverware with their Super League team in the top tier O’Sullivan was relatively happy with other sections of the club.

"Obviously, coming into the season in this special year we were hoping to win a major title but off court it was great as we got a lot of people back working for the club and looking at the big picture that’s a great achievement.”

The promotion of games at the Neptune stadium set the benchmark in this country as the attendances were up big time at the Blackpool venue.

We tried to provide entertainment for kids and their parents and in my book I thought we did a good job and hopefully next season we will try and improve it more."

The spin-off from the Neptune work was rewarded with the biggest crowds in the country flocking to their games as he reflected on the Super League squad.

“We had some great games particularly in our opening three our four clashes but to be honest the National Cup quarter-final loss hemorrhaged us and killed our season.

“Losing that game was hard to take for the players and fans being so close and yet so far but as a chairman, I was learning all the time and sometimes I questioned myself about some of the decisions we made.”

When you are chairman of a club that have professionals involved it’s a test for any man or woman about getting it right in your first season.

“Listen I am human as changing the Americans crossed my mind at Christmas but I can honestly admit changing the coach never entered my mind. As the season went on we had some big games and finished with a Jordan Blount shot winning the final game against Tralee Warriors but again we came up short in the quarter-final play-off away to Belfast Star.”

MIXED

In a season that highs and lows, he looked back on the heavy defeat to Templeogue as a major disappointment.

“That Templeogue loss was an embarrassment and I had no problem calling in the professionals and explaining to them the values of our club.”

So after what could only be described as an eventful season for O’Sullivan dealing with the Super League team what are his hopes for next season?

“Look you saw UCC Demons and at the start of the season people were touting them as relegation candidates and they ended up finishing ahead of us and Ballincollig in the Southern Conference.

“The signing of MJ Randolph was a masterstroke and to me, one lesson was learned from Demons season get your professionals right and the rest will take care of itself. Our Americans didn’t fulfill what we expected of them and in reality they should have been changed at Christmas but believe me I will have a different attitude next season when it comes to professionals.”

Many people are pondering who will take the Neptune hotseat next season, but he wasn’t forthcoming despite the rumours that Colin O’Reilly, last year’s coach, will be back.

“All I can say is that I am not a man for hiring and firing coaches as it’s not a quick fix replacing them but some people think that’s the route we should take. I want stability and the man that eventually gets appointed will have to take the position for the right reasons as we all love and work hard for our club.”

On the plus side, Neptune continue to have some great volunteers from juvenile level to the top tier with many other volunteers helping to steer the ship.

We have people who run our weekly bingo on Tuesday night and they have put in years of graft to keep our club afloat and I am indebted to their loyalty.”

In recent times Neptune had a 75th-anniversary Golf Classic at Lee Valley and Tom was delighted with the response the club got.

“Jason O’Callaghan and Kevin Reddy took that project on and did a magnificent job and many thanks to all who participated and sponsored us on the day.

“On a final note many thanks to all the various companies who have and continue to back our club as their contributions are very much appreciated.”