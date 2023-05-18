Keeping Tony Kelly quiet is crucial for the Cork hurlers in Clare

CORK and Clare are ready to write another chapter into the annals of this year’s exhilarating Munster senior hurling championship on Sunday.

Two games down, two to go for Pat Ryan and the Cork senior hurlers. This weekend’s Munster SHC clash has another ‘big game’ feel about it.

Not that Cork v Clare needs any additional spice. A potential provincial final berth on offer for the winners adds another layer of excitement and anticipation to Sunday’s Cusack Park encounter.

Anyone lucky enough to have been at Clare vs Tipp, Limerick v Clare, or Cork v Tipp will have experienced Munster senior hurling’s atmosphere at its electric best.

This summer’s provincial championship has eclipsed all others, football or hurling, for excitement and drama. There is no reason to think Cork and Clare cannot add another chapter to what’s been a memorable Munster SHC.

Ahead of this weekend’s showdown, the old adage that goals win games is something both Cork and Clare can attest to.

Brian Lohan’s men conceded five in losing a Munster SHC cracker at home to Tipp before raising two green flags at critical junctures to defeat Waterford last weekend. As for Cork, finding the net four times in their memorable draw with Tipp underlines the Rebels’ similar ability to open up opposing defences.

Cork's Shane Kingston takes on Michael Breen of Tipperary. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Ryan and his management team will have noted Tipp’s decision to run directly at the Banner’s full-back line and how it reaped dividends. Cork showed in their previous championship outing that they can cause equal amounts of havoc when their forwards carry out the same tactic.

Darragh Fitzgibbon, Declan Dalton, Brian Hayes, and Robbie O’Flynn’s goals against Tipp will be a timely reminder that Cork possess numerous finishers with an eye for goal. Cork will need their finishers firing on all cylinders.

Ahead of taking on the Banner, Cork’s statistics (courtesy of @gaa_statsman) from their pulsating Munster SHC draw with Tipperary make for encouraging reading.

On an evening when nine Cork players amassed 4-19, Patrick Horgan’s contribution of 0-8 was crucial to earning the Rebels a draw. Seven of those Horgan scores were from placed sliotars. Horgan missed only one free on an evening when Declan Dalton’s last-gasp long-range effort also floated wide.

So irrespective of who takes the frees against Clare, a similar, if not better, scoring average of 62% garnered from the Tipp encounter will be necessary.

On the flip side, Cork landed just over half their scoring attempts from open play (14 from 26). Pat Ryan’s side also allowed Tipperary to create 41 scoring opportunities from which the visitors converted 27 (21 from open play); an impressive 65% scoring rate.

True, the only statistic that matters will be on the scoreboard at the final whistle, yet those percentages against Tipp are relevant. Those stats show that Cork are capable of beating Clare if they match their current scoring rate and lessen the number of scoring opportunities given up against the Premier.

LOST ART

Amidst all the excitement and high-scoring drama of this year’s Munster SHC, The Echo’s Tony Considine has lamented the seemingly lost art of defending.

Considine recently wrote: “The art of defending is not very high at the moment. Players are not able to tackle properly without giving away frees. Any team that can be coached to defend properly will go a long way to winning the championship.”

Wise words, as ever, from Considine who makes a valid point ahead of what could potentially be another Munster SHC shootout. For all of Cork’s attacking guile, defending or limiting their opponents’ scoring opportunities is the key to victory in Ennis.

Waterford’s Darragh Lyons and Clare danger man Shane O'Donnell. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

In that regard, coming up with a plan to limit Tony Kelly’s influence is something that has probably occupied Ryan and his management team since the final whistle shrilled in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Kelly’s 13 points in last Saturday’s 2-22 to 0-16 hammering of Waterford underlined the talismanic forward’s pedigree.

Irrespective of who is detailed to pick up Kelly, cutting off the supply to Clare’s most potent attacking weapon will go a long way to limiting the Ballyea man’s threat.

Aside from Kelly, Cork will also need to be wary of Ian Galvin, Cathal Malone, Shane O’Donnell, and Ryan Taylor’s scoring prowess.

All the ingredients are in place to deliver another memorable classic. Cork can prevail provided they match their scoring rate from their first two provincial outings and rediscover the art of defending.