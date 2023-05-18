Rachel Wallace hoping to add world gold her European Taekwondo win

CORK native Rachel Wallace came back from the European Taekwondo Championships in Romania with a gold medal after a superb performance for the Irish team.

She won all four of her fights against girls from Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine, and hosts Romania at team for sparing 45kg weight class.

with her parents John and Mitchell and her sister Amyhas been a member of the Cork Taekwondo Club in the North Mon and Carrigaline Club since she was young.

Picture: John Allen

She has a black belt which she got in an ITA grading in the Hibernian Hotel in Mallow in December. Wallace gives her trainers, Master Barry and Master Sheehan, a lot of credit for what she has accomplished over the past 10 years; both are excellent teachers and are very knowledgeable.

Wallace is a student at St Aloysius Secondary School and was a finalist at the recent BT Young Scientist awards at which she was highly commended in the social and behaviour category.

A very quiet and shy girl, she has her feet firmly on the ground; her studies will always come first for her, but every bit of spare time she has is dedicated to the sport she loves.

She is very proud of her achievements in the past year and is also very proud of were she lives in the heart of the northside.

“I’m over the moon to have come home with the gold medal and be a European champion, however, it took a lot of hard work and dedication to achieve it,” she said.

I first got interested in taekwondo when I was five years old, after watching the film Kung Fu Panda.

"I asked my parents could they find me a local club where I could join.

“They brought be to the North Mon and Carrigaline Taekwondo Club, where I met Master Barry for the first time and Master Sheehan some years after.

Rachel Wallace in action for Ireland at the Taekwondo 2023 European Championships in Clifton Napoca in Romania recently.

“I now have the role of assistant instructor at the club, working with the three to six-year-olds, and it’s something that I really enjoy because I thing it’s very important to give the time back to the club, as so many people has done for me over the years.

ROLE MODEL

“It’s also very important for me to try to be the best role model I can, especially in women’s sports for the next generation of young people.

“Things were very hard over the covid period, as all our training had to be done through Zoom and I’m really thankful for my father John who transformed his shed into a training facility for me.

“I would spend all my spare time in the shed training and I’m so grateful that my hard work and sacrifices paid off.

“I’m back in full training now and all my focus is training with Team Ireland for the upcoming World Championships in Finland in September.

“Hopefully I will make the team as it will be another great experience and another opportunity to try bring another gold medal home.

“I really want to thank everyone for all their support and messages as its been overwhelming the last few days."