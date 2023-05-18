Cork U14 basketball team gear up for trip to Barcelona

THE CORK U14 basketball squad are gearing up for the trip of a lifetime to take on some of the top teams in Europe this June.

A panel of 15 players from seven clubs will jet off to compete in the Euro Youth Basketball Cup in Barcelona, with the Cork County Board still fundraising to help offset the cost of the five-day visit to Spain.

They recently signed a three-year deal with Vive Sportswear to supply gear for Cork's three representative sides, at U14, U17 and intermediate men's levels.

Vive Sportswear's Juan Pedro Parra Valero and his son Pablo were in the Parochial Hall last week to present the stylish kit to members of the U14 panel. The Cork side will play games from Friday, June 15 to Sunday, June 17 in Barcelona and then enjoy a day of excursions on Monday, including a visit to Camp Nou.

Crosshaven's James McSweeney is the coach with Ballincollig Super League-winning captain and Irish international Adrian O'Sullivan as assistant coach.

For Cork County Board secretary Willie McCarthy it's all part of a concerted effort by the organising body of basketball on Leeside to give opportunities for young players to grow and experience international competition.

"We'd have great support so far from local businesses, clubs and the players' family and friends in raising money for the trip to Barcelona. As a committee, we felt it was important to make the most of the chances that come up to send players abroad to represent Cork. It's a great experience for everyone involved and it stands to those who move onto Ireland squads as well.

"The U14 squad did well recently in a tournament and they've been training hard since with James and Adrian."

Willie McCarthy with members of the Cork County Basketball Board U14 team and Vive Sportswear reps ahead of the trip to Barcelona in June.

Last season, in conjunction with the Cork City Council, four U15 players from Blue Demons, Neptune and Ballincollig were in Coventry for the prestigious International Children's Games. Under the coaching of Paul O'Brien, they impressed by reaching the 3x3 format quarter-finals, coming up just short against eventual champions Kaunas Zalgiris, a professional academy side from Lithuania.

Neptune's Justin Raheem and Dylan O'Rourke were since capped at U16 level for Ireland in the Four Nations at Easter, while the U14 squad for Barca features the younger brothers, Edmund Burke and Daithí Murphy, of the other two players in Coventry last August.

CORK U14 SQUAD:

Tom Conlon (Bantry);

Isaac Dimitru (Ballincollig);

Daithí Murphy (Ballincollig);

Oscar McMahon (Ballincollig);

Éanna Ó Hurnaí (Ballincollig);

Edmund Burke (Blue Demons);

Fionan McSweeny (Crosshaven);

Diarmuid Kelly (Crosshaven);

Fergus Murphy (Crosshaven);

Cameron Reardon (Crosshaven);

Alex Jocewicz (Fr Mathew's);

Pablo O'Reagan (Fr Mathew's).

Sam Lynch (Kanturk);

Conor Carroll (Mallow);

Charlie Casey (Mallow).

Coach: James McSweeney (Crosshaven); Assistant coach: Adrian O'Sullivan (Ballincollig).