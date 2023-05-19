The Longshot: Magnificent Taylor to bring it all back home 

ALSO stepping into the ring this Saturday night will be someone considered by many boxing fans as the greatest amateur to ever wrap up his knuckles.
Vasyl Lomachenko ended an extensive amateur career 10 years ago with an incredible and probably unassailable record of 396 wins and only a single loss (to one Albert Selimov, a defeat that he avenged twice).
These numbers are unlikely to ever be surpassed and put him up there with the likes of Hungarian great Laszlo Papp and Cubans Tepfilo Stevenson, Felix Savon and Guillermo Rigondeaux (who Lomachenko retired to his stool in their pro meeting in 2017).
The Ukrainian has lost two fights since turning pro and will be a 9/4 underdog when he meets current undisputed lightweight champion, Devin Haney (who is 4/9) in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Haney steps into the ring with an undefeated record of 29 wins, with 15 coming by way of KO. The Californian is the younger man by 11 years at 24 but actually has 10 more pro contests, is three inches taller than Lomachenko and has a massive six-inch reach advantage.
Haney has been compared to Floyd Mayweather, which is probably an unfair comparison for any boxer, but his style is similar and of the jab and dodge (and grab!) variety; he minimises risks by getting in and out as quick as he can. Annoying but effective. He is oversized for the lightweight division, but doesn’t carry major power and won’t stand and trade by any means. Each of his last six fights has been a points victory.
The stats suggest Lomachenko has advantage in power, with a 65% knock out percentage over Haney’s 52% and Haney is 7/1 to get the knockout, while southpaw Lomachenko is 8/1.
I fancy it to go the distance. Lomachenko often starts too slowly and tries to figure out his opponent but if he starts losing rounds early on he might find it hard to rake points back later on.
Haney was unwise to utter some distasteful comments in the build-up — “I will never lose to white boy. Fight a white boy 10 times, I’m going to beat him 10 times” — that might come back to haunt him at some stage, but maybe not quite yet.
It could be close and a draw at 18/1 is recommended.
WAS defeat to Munster in the URC semi-final that big a deal to Leinster? They rested most of their starters so they would be fresh to play against LaRochelle this weekend in the Champions Cup final at Lansdowne Road after all. However it means that their season really does rest on the result tomorrow. If they do win and Munster overcome the Stormers next weekend in Cape Town, Irish rugby would be heading into the World Cup with an incredible wind in it sails.
However another defeat to Ronan O’Gara’s men, especially at home, would be pretty devastating. The pre-eminent side in Europe for the last few years, who have entered every competition for years as favourites would have won just one European Cup in 11 years. They should be winning with the squad they have in the form they are in although the absence of Johnny Sexton means we’re going to tip more heartbreak for Leo Cullen’s men and La Rochelle to win by 1-5 at 8/1.
LIMERICK are the only team that can be eliminated from the Munster Senior Hurling Championship this Sunday. Didn’t imagine we’d be typing that with two weekends of fixtures to go.
A win for Cork against Clare in Ennis and a Tipp victory over Limerick in Thurles would mean the triple All-Ireland champions would join Waterford in exiting the championship with one game remaining.
In that scenario Limerick could only reach four points and Clare would also finish on four and being ahead of Limerick on the head-to-head differential, they would progress to the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals. The Treaty men remain 1/3 to down the Premier at Thurles but have narrowed to 10/11 to lift Liam for a fourth successive time.
DAVID Clifford (11/4 to be footballer of the year again) and co will welcome Mayo to Killarney in what looks like being the biggest game of Group 1 of the All-Ireland series, in all respect to Cork and Louth, whose fixture at Pairc Tailteann in Navan next weekend is likely to decide who comes third and progresses.
Despite it being such a prestige fixture, Mayo have only won two Championship clashed between the two since 1951 and Kerry have a 28-year unbeaten run in the competition in Killarney. Mayo are 11/4 to win and 5/2 to top the group. Cork’s odds of coming first are 16/1.
Katie Taylor is 8/13 favourite but backing her at 8/11 to win on points is more sensible.
We know her for her fast-paced, aggressive style, a combination of skill, speed, fast footwork and relentless pressure that overwhelms opponents. She has only six stoppages and isn’t someone who goes out looking for a big punch.