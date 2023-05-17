Cork make two changes for their Munster MFC semi-final with Tipperary

CORK make two changes for the Munster MFC semi-final against Tipperary in Thurles on Thursday at 7pm from the team which defeated Kerry by 2-12 to 0-14 in the quarter-final a week ago.

Niall O’Shea (Urhan) comes in at right corner-back for Liam Hourihan (St Colum’s), who is among the substitutes, and Mark O’Brien (Ballinora) starts at midfield in place of Darragh Clifford (Eire Og). Luke Shorten (Tadhg MacCarthaighs) is a newcomer to the panel.

Victory for Cork would ensure not only a place in the final against the winners of the Limerick-Kerry tie in Newcastlewest also on Thursday, but in the All-Ireland series as well with all eight teams from the four provincial finals advancing.

The expectation is that it will Cork-Kerry again in the final on Friday, June 2 with Connacht teams providing the opposition in the All-Ireland quarter-finals, winners meeting runners-up.

Galway are already through to the final and they will play the winners of this evening’s semi-final between Mayo and Roscommon with Mayo fancied to progress.

CORK: B Curtin (Valley Rovers); N O’Shea (Urhan), F Hurley (O’Donovan Rossa), M Ahern (St Finbarr’s); O Foley (Bishopstown), G Daly (Mallow), joint-captain, T Kiely (Doneraile); M O’Brien (Ballinora), M Hetherington (St Finbarr’s); T Cullinane (Ballinascarthy), D Sheedy (Bantry Blues), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); D O’Mullane (Kilmurry), S Coakley (Douglas), joint-captain, G Holland (Bishopstown).

Subs: D Fray (Mallow), O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), A Dineen (Cill na Martra), L Hourihan (St Colum’s), K McCarthy (Dohenys), S O’Leary (Kilmurry), L Shorten (Tadhg MacCarthaighs), C O’Sullivan (St Finbarr’s), J O’Leary (Douglas).